Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers rally past Sharks

Draisaitl’s goal came after Mattias Ekholm tied it 2-2 with 18 seconds left in the third period, beating Askarov with a one-timer from the left face-off circle at 6-on-5 with goalie Calvin Pickard on the bench for an extra attacker.

“He had a heck of a game,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said of Askarov, who made an NHL career-high 39 saves his first start since Nov. 25 after being recalled from the American Hockey League on Wednesday. “We knew what he was about and he did play very well tonight, he made a lot of key saves and there were also many opportunities where we’d miss the net.

“Some empty nets where maybe it just got blocked, we hit goal posts, just missed the net. So, we did make him look better, but a lot of credit to him. He played well.”

McDavid had three assists to push his point streak to eight games (three goals, 14 assists), and Zach Hyman scored his sixth goal in the past five games for the Oilers (20-11-2), who have won seven of eight. Pickard made 20 saves.

“I think with the experience from last year, being resilient and going through all the pressure of hardships that they went through last year, and tonight was just: Stick with it,” Knoblauch said. “It’s easy for them to take shortcuts because they were doing so many good things and it’s still not going in the net.

“So, sometimes you extend your shift, sometimes you try low-percentage plays. But tonight was one of our games with higher opportunities with the amount of chances that we had, and finally it paid off and was able to go into the net for us. But a lot of credit to them.”