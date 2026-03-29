Chernyshov gets 1st multigoal game, Sharks stun Blue jackets

Celebrini also scored, and Smith had two assists for the Sharks (33-31-7), who were 0-5-1 during the streak. Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves.

San Jose is four points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

“I think we just, we let go of a little bit of that weight that we're dealing with,” Celebrini said. “I mean, it kind of was weighing on all of us, just not winning games and feeling we weren't getting bounces.”

Denton Mateychuk and Cole Sillinger scored, and Merzlikins made 33 saves for the Blue Jackets (38-24-11), who have lost two straight and three of four.

Columbus holds the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, three points behind the Boston Bruins, who they host on Sunday.

“We didn't have our legs. As simple as that,” Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said. “We just didn't have our legs. What these guys have to learn is when you don't have your legs, you try to simplify the game a little bit. And even though we didn't have our legs, we're still trying to make plays that just weren't there.”

“They're (San Jose) fighting for their lives too, just as we are, so they were the better team tonight,” Columbus defenseman Erik Gudbranson said. “They carried the play for the better part of that. They were on top of us. We didn't really get many opportunities to be on the offensive side of those physical altercations.”

Mateychuk gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead just 31 seconds into the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle past a screened Nedeljkovic to the blocker side.

Chernyshov tied it 1-1 at 17:17, taking a pass from Smith and putting a snap shot from the right circle off Merzlikins' blocker and into the net.