MacKinnon pushes point streak to 15, Avalanche top Sharks

“I feel very clear,” MacKinnon said. “I'd say the game feels like it's slow, which is always a good, good feeling. Obviously, doing a lot of work away from the rink that no one sees, and it's paying off right now.”

MacKinnon has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) during his point streak, which is the longest active in the NHL and matches the longest in his career (2020-21). He also extended his season-opening home point streak to 16 games (11 goals, 21 assists).

“He's always been an exceptional worker off the ice,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “He sets himself up for success on game day by the way he prepares, whether that's the gym, diet, practice. You watch him in practice, and he doesn't want to do a lot of reps of one thing, but when he does his reps, he does them full speed, gets what he needs out of it, and then he's ready to move on to something else.

“That's the example that he sets for us. So, everything that he does, even before and after practice work, it's something that he's identified that he wants to improve on or stay sharp on. And he drags other guys into that. His preparation and his competitiveness is why he's as good as he is.”