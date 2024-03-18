Blackhawks get 3 quick goals in 3rd to rally past Sharks

Ryan Carpenter and Klim Kostinscored for the Sharks (16-44-7), who have lost four in a row, including 4-2 at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Devin Cooley made 26 saves in his NHL debut.

“The experience was, obviously, amazing,” said Cooley, who is a native of Los Gatos, California, which is located in the San Francisco Bay Area just southwest of San Jose. “First game, that’s something I’ve been working toward my entire life. I’m really happy that happened. For it to happen for my hometown team that I grew up watching was pretty special.”

Ryan Donato tied it 2-2 at 10:39 of the third, scoring on a turnaround shot from the slot with Taylor Raddysh providing a screen in front.

“When they got the one to tie it up, we just couldn’t overcome our mistakes,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “Our mistakes were just too big. The mistakes were just too big in critical times and in critical areas. Didn’t do enough to win.

“I thought it was a tough night for our [defense] corps in general. I thought some decision-making wasn’t what it needed to be. I thought we made way too many long passes instead of making simple plays, and that really got us in trouble.”