Sharks score 4 in 3rd, pull away from Sabres

Shakir Mukhamadullin and Jake Walman each had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves for the Sharks (17-37-9), who have won two straight after an eight-game losing streak.

Georgiev, who made 25 saves in a 3-2 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, started for the second straight night with Vitek Vanecek backing up for trade protection purposes.

“You never want to accept losing because that's just building bad habits,” rookie forward Macklin Celebrini said. “But, I mean, it definitely it feels good when you start getting wins. You start feeling like you're getting rewarded for your work and especially a road trip like this. We've been on kind of a grind throughout Canada and then here. So I think just getting these last two wins, it just kind of helps our group get more energized.”

JJ Peterka had a goal and an assist, and Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres (24-30-5), who are 0-3-1 after winning six of seven. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves.

“Too many passengers,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “They won the compete, they won the puck-play game. Our puck play was awful. Just too many guys took the night off.”

Liljegren gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 1:01 of the second period when he took a cross-ice feed from Eklund and tucked a wrist shot that went bar down and trickled over the goal line. The shot was initially ruled no goal and play continued until video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room showed the puck had completely crossed the goal line.

Peterka’s one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin on the power play tied it 1-1 at 5:13.