Bruins shut out Sharks, end 3-game losing streak

The Bruins outshot San Jose 18-6 in the second period.

“We just kind of got away from our game plan a little bit,” Sharks forward Nico Sturm said. “I thought we played an exceptional first period for it being a road period. … And then, it’s the inconsistencies. Obviously, it’s just kind of been the story of the season. Obviously, in the NHL you need a full 60 minutes to win a hockey game. I thought the third [period] was better again, but yeah, second period cost us the game for sure.”

The Sharks opened the third period with 1:34 of 5-on-3 after Charlie McAvoy (boarding) and Brad Marchand (roughing) were penalized amid the series of scrums at the end of the second period but failed to put a shot on goal.

“Nobody wants to take the shot, everybody try passing,” Sharks forward Tomas Hertl said. “We have zero shots on a 5-on-3, it’s a tough situation. We have to be quick, put something on the net because we have two extra guys, so we should get the rebound and stuff, but we couldn’t even get a shot.”

Zacha scored on the power play, finishing Pastrnak’s centering pass at 6:37 of the third period for the 3-0 final.

“I thought we got better as the game went on,” Marchand said. “We started to play more the way that we need to to win games, so it’s a good step for us. Good to get back in the win column and follow it up again on Saturday [against the Toronto Maple Leafs.]”

NOTES: Hertl returned after missing one game while recovering from a kidney stone removal Monday. He was minus-2 in 22:08 of ice time. … Sharks forward Anthony Duclair had his five-game point streak (seven points; five goals, two assists) against the Bruins ended. … Swayman got his 11th NHL shutout in his 100th game. It was his 62nd win, which is tied for fourth-most through 100 NHL games since 1983-84. Chris Osgood has the most with 69. … Boston’s 13th consecutive win against San Jose matches the longest active win streak by one team against a single franchise, joining the Minnesota Wild against the Anaheim Ducks.