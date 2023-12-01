BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves for the Boston Bruins, who ended a three-game skid with a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden on Thursday.
Bruins shut out Sharks, end 3-game losing streak
Swayman makes 26 saves for Boston; San Jose remains winless on road
Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist for Boston (15-4-3), which has won 13 straight against the Sharks. David Pastrnak had two assists.
“That second period was the biggest indicator of [returning to our identity],” Swayman said. “Hitting guys, keeping pucks deep in possession. Obviously, defense, blocking shots, boxing guys out, making my job easy, and that’s what we do best is stick to our identity. And that’s big for us.”
Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves for San Jose (5-16-2), which has not won a road game this season (0-10-0).
“Just too many turnovers, really,” Sharks coach David Quinn said. “I thought we had a good first period. I thought we played with pretty good tempo. I thought our puck play was good. You know, played smart hockey, played with the right intentions and I thought it really got loose in the second period. I thought our turnovers really hurt us and really ignited their game.”
Danton Heinen gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 1:39 of the second period, one-timing Matthew Poitras’ pass from low in the right face-off circle.
“Danton Heinen is a really good hockey player, and he’s playing real good hockey for us,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “He’s making plays all over the ice. He’s making those around him better.”
Jake DeBrusk made it 2-0 at 8:10, getting the puck in open space from Zacha and skating in to beat Blackwood five-hole.
“I think it was a good step forward,” Zacha said. “We knew after three games like that, we have to kind of respond, and I think we did a good job. With ‘Sway’ in net, having a great game too, that helped us a lot.”
The Bruins outshot San Jose 18-6 in the second period.
“We just kind of got away from our game plan a little bit,” Sharks forward Nico Sturm said. “I thought we played an exceptional first period for it being a road period. … And then, it’s the inconsistencies. Obviously, it’s just kind of been the story of the season. Obviously, in the NHL you need a full 60 minutes to win a hockey game. I thought the third [period] was better again, but yeah, second period cost us the game for sure.”
The Sharks opened the third period with 1:34 of 5-on-3 after Charlie McAvoy (boarding) and Brad Marchand (roughing) were penalized amid the series of scrums at the end of the second period but failed to put a shot on goal.
“Nobody wants to take the shot, everybody try passing,” Sharks forward Tomas Hertl said. “We have zero shots on a 5-on-3, it’s a tough situation. We have to be quick, put something on the net because we have two extra guys, so we should get the rebound and stuff, but we couldn’t even get a shot.”
Zacha scored on the power play, finishing Pastrnak’s centering pass at 6:37 of the third period for the 3-0 final.
“I thought we got better as the game went on,” Marchand said. “We started to play more the way that we need to to win games, so it’s a good step for us. Good to get back in the win column and follow it up again on Saturday [against the Toronto Maple Leafs.]”
NOTES: Hertl returned after missing one game while recovering from a kidney stone removal Monday. He was minus-2 in 22:08 of ice time. … Sharks forward Anthony Duclair had his five-game point streak (seven points; five goals, two assists) against the Bruins ended. … Swayman got his 11th NHL shutout in his 100th game. It was his 62nd win, which is tied for fourth-most through 100 NHL games since 1983-84. Chris Osgood has the most with 69. … Boston’s 13th consecutive win against San Jose matches the longest active win streak by one team against a single franchise, joining the Minnesota Wild against the Anaheim Ducks.