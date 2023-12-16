Ingram makes 21 saves, Coyotes shut out Sharks to end 4-game skid

Kaapo Kahkonen made 23 saves for the Sharks (9-18-3), whose four-game point streak (3-0-1) ended. San Jose had two goals overturned on Arizona challenges.

“It’s tough to get two goals called back, but I think we did a good job of giving them pressure,” Sharks forward Anthony Duclair said. “I thought they were two pretty good goals, but obviously we just came up short there.”



Arizona has won five of its past six (5-1-0) at home.

“I thought we came out well, we were a little inconsistent, but overall, those are the games you’ve got to win, the close ones,” Coyotes forward Jack McBain said. “`Ingy’ played great and a couple of calls went our way.”

Maccelli made it 1-0 at 14:45 of the second. J.J. Moser’s shot from the left point deflected off Nick Bjugstad in the low slot, and Maccelli put in the rebound while going to his knees.

“It was an unfortunate bounce on the goal, it goes right to their guy and there’s nothing anybody can do there,” Kahkonen said.