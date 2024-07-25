Dickinson eager to follow in footsteps of Burns, Karlsson for Sharks

Prospect could be next elite offensive defenseman in San Jose, had 70 points in OHL last season

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Among the items on the San Jose Sharks' wish list for this season was an offensive defenseman, one who can, in the words of Sharks general manager Mike Grier, "help us get out of our end a little cleaner."

The Sharks think they may have checked that box when they selected Sam Dickinson with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old prospect was described by Grier as having "a strong two-way game and excellent hockey IQ."

Most of the attention during the draft was on San Jose selecting center Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 pick, but that shouldn't overshadow what the Sharks are getting with Dickinson (6-foot-3, 203 pounds), who has a reputation as a strong skater with a heavy shot and could become the scoring threat on the back end they have been missing.

The Toronto native was fourth among Ontario Hockey League defensemen last season when he had 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) and was plus-56 in 68 games for London. He had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and was plus-11 in 18 playoff games, including six points (two goals, four assists) to help London sweep Oshawa in four games in the best-of-7 OHL finals.

"They're getting a defenseman who does it all," Dickinson said at Sharks development camp earlier this month. "Offense, defense, transitional two-way guy who can take over any role for you."

Sam Dickinson drafted by the San Jose Sharks

Dickinson, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on July 10, joins a team that has been in need of an offensive defenseman since the departures of former Norris Trophy winners Brent Burns in 2022 (Carolina Hurricanes) and Erik Karlsson prior to the start of last season (Pittsburgh Penguins), when the Sharks (19-54-9) finished last in the NHL standings. Their leading scorer among defensemen was Mario Ferraro, who had 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) in 78 games.

"We feel really fortunate to get a player like Sam," Grier said. "It's rare to have the combination of the size, the skating, the physicality. He can transport pucks. he can defend the rush, he's got a great shot. We think there's even more offense in there than he's been able to show."

Dickinson is expected to return for a third season with London after attending Sharks training camp in September. He said he would like the opportunity to make the NHL this fall and will use the summer to hone his skills.

"I think I’ll learn a lot about what these guys want from me," Dickinson said. "We’ll see what happens over the next little bit."

Should he return to London, Dickinson likely won’t have much longer to wait before he’s in the NHL.

"He's an exciting prospect," said John McCarthy, coach of San Jose of the American Hockey League. "Big body. Coachable, good interactions, looks you in the eye when you're talking to him. He showed a lot of upside."

