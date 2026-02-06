Joby Aviation becomes newest partner of Sharks Sports & Entertainment 

Joby tn

Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) announced today a partnership that makes Joby Aviation a proud partner of the San Jose Sharks and naming partner on the new Reimagination Studio.

As part of the collaboration, Sharks Sports & Entertainment will work exclusively with Joby Aviation to explore vertiport development in the area surrounding SAP Center.

Sharks Sports & Entertainment is in the midst of a multi-year reimagination of SAP Center, one that rethinks how guests arrive, gather, move and connect – not just to an event, but to each other. Each level of the arena will have its own atmosphere, function, and intensity. From the vibrant, social energy of the main level to the immersive environments below, this layered experience enhances each guest’s journey and anchors the arena as a civic landmark in San Jose.

Joby

“With a project like the SAP Center reimagination, the tendency would be to think only of experiences within the arena,” said Jonathan Becher, President, Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “But we’re looking at every facet of the guest experience including how they get to and from the venue. Partnering with a world-class transportation company like Joby enables us to deliver on that reimagination promise.”

Joby Aviation aircraft take off and land vertically, which will give them the flexibility to serve almost any community. They are powered by six electric motors, making it a quiet, faster, cleaner, and smarter way to fly. The aerial ridesharing service will combine the ease of conventional ridesharing with the power of flight.

“At Joby, we focus on technology that meaningfully improves everyday life,” said Stephan Baral, Head of Corporate Development at Joby Aviation. “Integrating electric air taxis into the development of the entertainment district near SAP Center could turn a 60-minute journey to a Sharks game, concert, or family show into a ten-minute trip. This partnership shows how cleaner, faster urban transportation will work in the real world, at scale.”

