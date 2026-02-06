Joby Aviation becomes newest partner of Sharks Sports & Entertainment 

Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) announced today a partnership that makes Joby Aviation a proud partner of the San Jose Sharks and naming partner on the new Reimagination Studio.

As part of the collaboration, Sharks Sports & Entertainment will work exclusively with Joby Aviation to explore vertiport development in the area surrounding SAP Center.

Sharks Sports & Entertainment is in the midst of a multi-year reimagination of SAP Center, one that rethinks how guests arrive, gather, move and connect – not just to an event, but to each other. Each level of the arena will have its own atmosphere, function, and intensity. From the vibrant, social energy of the main level to the immersive environments below, this layered experience enhances each guest’s journey and anchors the arena as a civic landmark in San Jose.