5 things learned from Day 2 of Olympics

MILAN -- The men’s hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 continued Thursday with four games.

In the first game, Team Switzerland shut out Team France, 4-0. In the second game, Team Canada blanked Team Czechia, 5-0. In the evening, the Team USA dropped Team Latvia, 5-1, and Team Germany topped Team Denmark, 3-1.

NHL.com is on site in Milan and will provide insights and observations each day.

Here are 5 things learned from Day 2 of the Olympics:

Brothers in arms

The Tkachuks and Hughes had quite the Olympic debut for the United States. Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators opened the scoring for the U.S. with a wrist shot at 5:29 of the first period. The assist went to his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, of the Florida Panthers. Then the Hughes brothers, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils and Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild, got cooking. First Jack assisted on Brock Nelson’s goal that gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead, then Quinn assisted on Tage Thompson’s goal to make it a 3-1 game. Jack Hughes and Matthew Tkachuk teamed up to assist on Nelson’s second goal that extended it to 4-1, and then Quinn had an assist on Auston Matthews’ goal that made it 5-1.

While Jack Hughes and the two Tkachuks played for the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Quinn did not due to injury. Now all four of them are here and look ready to give the U.S. plenty of offense.