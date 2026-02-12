McDavid sets tone, teams with Celebrini in long-awaited Olympic debut

MILAN -- The quiet moment hit Connor McDavid when he was getting ready Thursday and about to put on the white Team Canada jersey.

It was then, before the Edmonton Oilers center had three assists in a 5-0 win against Team Czechia at Santagiulia Arena, that the 29-year-old who has been waiting for as long as he can possibly remember to be here, quietly said to himself, "I'm an Olympian."

"It's been a long time coming," McDavid said. "It's special to be here, special to be a part of this group. Just proud to represent my country."

McDavid put that pride on the ice in Canada's first game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

He looked like he was skating above the ice on his first shift, like he was flying. Instead of a goal or an assist, his first big Olympic moment was a massive hit on Czechia defenseman Jan Rutta deep in Canada's offensive zone late in his first shift.

"You know what, when guys pull their country's jersey on, it's a bolt of energy that goes through you," McDavid said. "Just trying to contribute any way I can. We want to be a hard forechecking team and it's my chance to contribute to that."