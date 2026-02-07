EDGE stats: X-factors for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Honorable mention: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, F, France)

Key NHL EDGE stat: Bellemare, who last played in the NHL in 2023-24, ranked in the 92nd percentile among forwards that season in max skating speed (23.22 mph).

NOTE: Italy has been excluded from this list as its roster does not have anyone with past NHL experience in his career; those players, therefore, do not have any EDGE puck and player tracking stats.