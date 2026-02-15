Celebrini becomes 1st NHL player to score on penalty shot at Olympics in Canada win

MILAN -- Macklin Celebrini is making history at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The San Jose Sharks forward became the first NHL player to score on a penalty shot at the Olympics in Team Canada’s 10-2 win against Team France at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday.

“Really good move,” teammate Nathan MacKinnon said. “He’s one of the best players in the world, so he’s going to make goalies pay, for sure.”

With three points (two goals, one assist) against the French, the 19-year-old finished the preliminary round with six points (four goals, two assists) in three games.

Celebrini set the record for goals by a teenager at an Olympics with NHL players, passing defenseman Olli Maatta, who had three goals for Team Finland in Sochi in 2014. He tied the record for points held by forward Evgeni Malkin, who had six points (two goals, four points) in seven games with Team Russia in Torino in 2006.

Celebrini is tied for second in the men’s tournament in scoring with teammate Sidney Crosby (two goals, four assists) and Slovakia forward Juraj Slafkovsky (three goals, three assists). Canada center Connor McDavid was first with nine points (two goals, seven assists).

The penalty shot came late in the second period.

Defenseman Thomas Harley fired a pass from deep in the Canada zone all the way to the France blue line. Celebrini received the puck and broke away ahead of defenseman Florian Chakiachvili, who hooked him and hauled him down in the slot just before he got a shot off.