Celebrini thriving for Team Canada in 1st Olympics at 19

MILAN -- The puck sat at center ice. Macklin Celebrini circled slowly, about to take a penalty shot in the Olympics at 19 years old.

His parents and two of his siblings watched from the stands at Santagiulia Arena with the other Team Canada families, as thousands of fans looked on and countless others tuned in on television.

"All of a sudden," said Rick Celebrini, his father, "you can sort of feel the moment."

Macklin collected the puck and skated toward the net. A left-handed shot, he faked a backhand, switched to his forehand and flipped the puck past the blocker of Team France goalie Julian Junca, making it look easy.

The San Jose Sharks center became the first NHL player to score on a penalty shot in an Olympics. Calmly, he coasted to his left, curled up the boards and bumped fists with his teammates, starting with center Connor McDavid.

Later, after adding another goal and an assist in a 10-2 win Sunday at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he would say, "I wasn't really thinking much." He had been practicing that move. He executed it, and it worked.

"You're nervous, and you're on pins and needles and at the edge of your seat," Rick said. "But for the last few years here, he's set these seemingly unrealistic goals, and he's hit them.

"And [he has done it] in all the sort of situations where you're not necessarily worried about the hockey ability -- I think he's demonstrated that -- but it's more the context and the moment. He's able to just focus on playing hockey.

"You're not thinking about that in the moment of the penalty shot, but in retrospect, I guess we shouldn't be surprised anymore."

Robyn Celebrini, Macklin's mother, said she doesn't get nervous anymore. That goes for all of her kids. Son Aiden, 21, is a defenseman at Boston University and was selected in the sixth round (No. 171) of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks. Daughter Charlie, 16, plays tennis. Son R.J., 13, plays hockey.

"I watch them, and I like to see them figure it out in the moment, knowing that it's just part of the process," she said. "I feel like that's where I'm at now. Yes, I guess it's a high-pressure moment, but as a mom, I don't really think of that anymore. I think I've kind of moved past that in a way, become a little more philosophical about it all."

* * * * *

Rick and Robyn sat down with NHL.com on Tuesday to share what it's like as parents to watch their 19-year-old son excel at the Olympics. In the process, they gave insight into how Macklin got here and who he is.

A former pro soccer player, Rick has worked with several sports organizations as a physiotherapist, including the Canucks and the NBA's Golden State Warriors, for whom he is now vice president of player health and medicine.

He has worked at three Winter Games. He was the physiotherapist for Canada's alpine men's ski team at Lillehammer in 1994 and at Salt Lake in 2002, then the chief therapist and medical manager for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.