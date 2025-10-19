Jarry makes 31 saves, Penguins shut out Sharks 

SAN JOSE -- Tristan Jarry made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-0 at SAP Center on Saturday.
It was Jarry's 22nd shutout in the NHL.
"One of the things I wanted to improve on from last year was improving my starts," Jarry said. "Improving my starts for the team. I think this year, I've done a good job of that."
Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Mantha scored for the Penguins (4-2-0), who have won two straight.
"The season is still really young. We are still in the early stages, but we are seeing some of that foundation being built of what we want to continue to build on," Penguins coach Dan Muse said.
Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for the Sharks (0-3-2), who have lost their past five games. It was Nedeljkovic's first start against Pittsburgh since he was traded to San Jose on July 1.
"Better. Step in the right direction," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "There's probably a little bit of a list there. Still giving up too much in our own end, puck play. We're just still a little off in some areas."
Crosby gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 7:35 of the second period. Kris Letang took a shot from above the right face-off circle that Crosby deflected over Nedeljkovic's glove.
"Obviously, I would have liked to win, but I think it's more, now I gotta go see those guys," Nedeljkovic said. "I gotta listen to Sid talk about how he scored a goal."
Mantha pushed it to 2-0 at 7:02 of the third period. Justin Brazeau moved around Macklin Celebrini into the slot and fed a cross-crease pass to Mantha, who buried a wrist shot far side from the bottom of the right circle.
Malkin added an empty-net goal at 19:38 for the 3-0 final.
NOTES: Jarry's shutout tied Tom Barrasso for the second-most in Penguins history, behind only Marc-Andre Fleury (44). ... Letang assisted on Crosby's goal for the 125th time in his career. The only defensemen to assist on as many of another player’s goals are John Carlson (158 with Alex Ovechkin) and Bobby Orr (130 with Phil Esposito). ... Crosby's goal against Nedeljkovic was the 160th different goaltender he has tallied against. Only Ovechkin (184), Jaromir Jagr (178), Patrick Marleau (177) and Mark Messier (164) have scored against as many different netminders. ... Defensemen John Klingberg (lower body) and Timothy Liljegren (upper body) will travel with the Sharks on their upcoming four-game road trip. San Jose defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body) won't travel.