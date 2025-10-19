Jarry makes 31 saves, Penguins shut out Sharks 

It was Jarry's 22nd shutout in the NHL.

"One of the things I wanted to improve on from last year was improving my starts," Jarry said. "Improving my starts for the team. I think this year, I've done a good job of that."

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Mantha scored for the Penguins (4-2-0), who have won two straight.

"The season is still really young. We are still in the early stages, but we are seeing some of that foundation being built of what we want to continue to build on," Penguins coach Dan Muse said.