SAN JOSE -- Christian Dvorak scored the go-ahead goal and had an assist for the Philadelphia Flyers, who won their seventh straight road game by defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-1 at SAP Center on Saturday.
Flyers get past Sharks for 7th straight road win
Dvorak breaks tie on power play early in 3rd period; San Jose loses 4th in row
Dvorak gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead on the power play at 1:47 of the third period. Travis Konecny found Dvorak in the right face-off circle with a pass from the left wing, and his wrist shot beat Alex Nedeljkovic to the blocker side.
"We had good looks. That's what matters,” Dvorak said. “Can't get frustrated and got to stick with it. (Konecny) made a nice play and luckily I put it in."
Owen Tippett, Travis Sanheim, and Noah Cates also scored for the Flyers (34-23-12), who have won three in a row and are 5-0-1 in their past six. Dan Vladar made 24 saves.
Philadelphia pulled within four points of the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
"I think these guys are trying to build an identity. There's some good stuff here, and they are doing a good job," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. "We're blocking out the outside noise, and we're being positive in here. It's showing on the ice."
Dmitry Orlov scored for the Sharks (32-30-6), who have lost four straight. Nedeljkovic made 24 saves, and Macklin Celebrini had an assist.
San Jose is three points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card from the Western Conference.
"It's not so much someone, we just need more guys going. We need more guys going throughout our games," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "With this time of year, you need your full bench going. You've got to fight for every inch."
Tippett put the Flyers in front 1-0 at 2:26 of the second period. Trevor Zegras' pass deflected off Nick Leddy at the left point, and Tippett toe-dragged around the Sharks defenseman before putting a wrist shot by Nedeljkovic’s glove.
"I like where my game is at right now. Consistent all the way through, contributing," Tippett said. "It is easy to do when everyone is doing it around you, too."
Orlov tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal at 13:12. He scored from between the circles with a one-timer off William Eklund’s pass from the goal line at the left of the net.
"Obviously not the result we wanted," Sharks forward Barclay Goodrow said. "A lot of fight and desperation late in the third. It's something we need to do for a full 60 (minutes)."
After Dvorak made it 2-1, Sanheim picked off a Celebrini cross-ice pass and scored into an empty net to push the lead to 3-1 at 18:48 of the third.
Cates also scored into an empty net at 19:24 for the 4-1 final.
NOTES: The Flyers tied the longest road winning streak by any team this season, following the Tampa Bay Lightning (Dec. 27-Jan. 13) and Boston Bruins (Dec. 9-31). ... Celebrini (96 points; 35 goals, 61 assists) passed Bryan Trottier (95 points; 32 goals, 63 assists in 1975-76) for the seventh-highest point total in a season by a teenager. Celebrini also tied Joe Thornton (2007-08) for the third-highest single-season point total in San Jose history. … Sharks forward Ryan Reaves did not play after the first period due to a left-hand injury but remained on the bench for the remainder of the game. Warsofsky did not have an update on him.