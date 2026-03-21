Flyers get past Sharks for 7th straight road win

Dvorak gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead on the power play at 1:47 of the third period. Travis Konecny found Dvorak in the right face-off circle with a pass from the left wing, and his wrist shot beat Alex Nedeljkovic to the blocker side.

"We had good looks. That's what matters,” Dvorak said. “Can't get frustrated and got to stick with it. (Konecny) made a nice play and luckily I put it in."

Owen Tippett, Travis Sanheim, and Noah Cates also scored for the Flyers (34-23-12), who have won three in a row and are 5-0-1 in their past six. Dan Vladar made 24 saves.

Philadelphia pulled within four points of the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"I think these guys are trying to build an identity. There's some good stuff here, and they are doing a good job," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. "We're blocking out the outside noise, and we're being positive in here. It's showing on the ice."