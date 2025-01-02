SAN JOSE -- The Philadelphia Flyers handed the San Jose Sharks their eighth straight loss with a 4-0 win at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Ersson, Kolosov help Flyers shut out slumping Sharks
Zamula has goal, assist for Philadelphia; San Jose has lost 8 straight
Samuel Ersson made 15 saves before leaving after the second period with an undisclosed injury. Aleksei Kolosov stopped all seven shots he faced in the third to preserve the shutout.
Egor Zamula had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Drysdale and Bobby Brink each had two assists for the Flyers (17-17-4), who had lost two of three.
"Our point of emphasis is our checking," Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. "[We're] trying to play better in front of our goalie. For the most part, we did that and found a way to score some goals."
Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves for the Sharks (11-23-6), who are 0-7-1 in their past eight games and 1-10-1 in their past 12.
"We didn't have anything tonight," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "This wasn't good enough."
Nick Seeler gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 5:59 of the first period. He skated down from the left wing, made a move around Barclay Goodrow in the circle, and banked a shot in off Georgiev from along the goal line.
"Just a tough bounce there. I was trying to be on the post and be solid," Georgiev said. "Somehow the puck just hit me on the hand and managed to get in."
Ryan Poehling pushed the lead to 2-0 at 12:09 of the second period. He picked up the rebound of Zamula's one-timer from the left point, moved the puck to his backhand and scored past a sprawling Georgiev.
"I think it's always nice to obviously have coach trust me to play more," Poehling said. "For me, it's just always having confidence in yourself and just playing the right way. I think tonight was a good example of that."
Travis Konecny made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 13:44, scoring glove side with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Owen Tippett.
Zamula extended it to 4-0 at 2:30 of the third period. He got to a loose puck in the left corner and sent a shot back toward the crease, where it deflected in off Sharks defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin.
"[My game] still feels up and down, but I feel like the last three or four games [it is] getting better," Zamula said. "[I'm starting to play] faster and feel good right now. So, the new year is coming and I hope I will play better."
NOTES: Tortorella did not have an update on Ersson postgame. ... Sharks defenseman Jake Walman missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Sharks forward William Eklund, who missed his third straight game, was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. ... Sharks forward Carl Grundstrom did not play after sustaining an upper-body injury in a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.