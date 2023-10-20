Pastrnak scores again, Bruins top Sharks to stay undefeated

Anthony Duclair scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 33 saves for the Sharks (0-3-1), who ended a four-game homestand to begin the season.

It was Duclair’s first goal with San Jose after being acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on July 1 for forward Steven Lorentz and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

"We made a step forward with the things we touched on after our last game," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "I thought we spent more time in the [offensive] zone and there was definitely more possession and forechecking. But, we've got a long way to go to where we want to get to."

Marchand gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 18:06 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle. Van Riemsdyk extended the lead 21 seconds later to 2-0 when he poked the puck off Kahkonen's pads and over the goal line.

"I think we were just in good spots offensively, just trying to support each other," van Reimsdyk said. "We threw it at the net and were able to get some whacks at it and I was fortunate it went in."