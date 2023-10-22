Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks

Samuel Fagemo gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 17:15 of the first period with a power-play goal from the top of the right circle off a pass by Nyquist. Fagemo made his debut with Nashville after he was claimed off waivers by the Predators on Oct. 2.

Novak gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 2:06 of the second period on a redirection of a precise shot-pass by Sherwood from the right point.

“We felt good last year and then early this year, it feels like we’re maybe leaving some plays and not creating as much as we’d like,” Novak said. “Today was a good step for us, I think. We made some plays, had some looks and got on the board a couple of times, so it was definitely nice.”

Sherwood made it 3-0 12 seconds later with a one-timer from the right circle.

“There’s never an easy game in this League,” Sherwood said. “We knew they were going to come out hungry and fast. Obviously, they were going to push extra hard to get their first win, so we needed to play our game. It took us a little bit, but we were able to establish our identity.”

Novak’s second goal gave the Predators a 4-0 lead on the power play at 2:47 of the third period.

Hertl scored for the Sharks at 10:33 of the third period to make it 4-1, converting on a rebound off a shot by Mario Ferraro.

“I thought we played a pretty good game, and in the second, we stopped playing for one minute and it kind of changed the game,” Sharks forward Tomas Hertl said. “Even after that, I thought the 20 minutes in the second period, we got some good looks. We should score some goals. The power play finally looks better. But it still is not enough.”