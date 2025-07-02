Misa out to ‘prove myself’ to Sharks at development camp

SAN JOSE -- Michael Misa will have every opportunity to impress the San Jose Sharks this summer and complete his goal of making the NHL.

The forward, selected by the Sharks at No. 2 in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday, has his first chance to do that this week at San Jose’s development camp.

"Just try to fit in. Learn what I can. The skates have been good," Misa said. "[I'm] trying to feel the ice out, get my strides back, and help in any way I can."

Misa said he hasn't discussed where he'll play this season with Sharks general manager Mike Grier.

"Nothing's given to you. I got to prove myself a lot," Misa said. "I'm ready for that opportunity when it comes to main camp. I'm just going to do the best with what I'm given."

For Misa, a highlight is being able to learn from former NHL players like Patrick Marleau, Tommy Wingels, Ryan Miller and Joe Thornton, who are on hand at camp.

"For me, it was just more listening to what they had to say to me," Misa said. "Giving me advice after reps and stuff like that, which is pretty cool.

"’Jumbo’ [and I] did some rims at the end of day one. He was just telling me to make sure you're always scanning. Look where your next touch is before you even get the puck. Which is something I should know, because at the next level, everyone's going to be on you right away."