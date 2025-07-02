Misa out to ‘prove myself’ to Sharks at development camp

No. 2 pick in 2025 NHL Draft led OHL with 134 points last season

Misa dev camp sharks 2

© San Jose Sharks

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Michael Misa will have every opportunity to impress the San Jose Sharks this summer and complete his goal of making the NHL.

The forward, selected by the Sharks at No. 2 in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday, has his first chance to do that this week at San Jose’s development camp.

"Just try to fit in. Learn what I can. The skates have been good," Misa said. "[I'm] trying to feel the ice out, get my strides back, and help in any way I can."

Misa said he hasn't discussed where he'll play this season with Sharks general manager Mike Grier.

"Nothing's given to you. I got to prove myself a lot," Misa said. "I'm ready for that opportunity when it comes to main camp. I'm just going to do the best with what I'm given."

For Misa, a highlight is being able to learn from former NHL players like Patrick Marleau, Tommy Wingels, Ryan Miller and Joe Thornton, who are on hand at camp.

"For me, it was just more listening to what they had to say to me," Misa said. "Giving me advice after reps and stuff like that, which is pretty cool.

"’Jumbo’ [and I] did some rims at the end of day one. He was just telling me to make sure you're always scanning. Look where your next touch is before you even get the puck. Which is something I should know, because at the next level, everyone's going to be on you right away."

Misa dev camp sharks

© San Jose Sharks

After going against Misa in the Ontario Hockey League for multiple years, defenseman Sam Dickinson, taken by the Sharks at No. 11 in the 2024 NHL Draft, said he's happy to finally be on the same side.

Misa and Dickinson led their respective OHL teams in points last season. Misa had 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games for the Saginaw Spirit to lead the OHL; Dickinson had 91 points (29 goals, 62 assists) in 55 games for the London Knights.

“I was pretty happy. It’s nice to have a guy come here and [be] the player that he is. It’s really exciting,” Dickinson said of Misa. “I’ve played against him for far too long. It’ll be a change playing with him for once.”

Misa joins the Sharks organization one year after former Spirit teammate Igor Chernyshov was selected in the second round (Mo. 33) in the 2024 draft by San Jose.

"He's such a good player, so it's fun to be reunited with him," Misa said.

Related Content

Misa eyeing roster spot with Sharks to start next season

Marleau joined by son Landon at Sharks development camp

News Feed

Sharks sign defenseman Dmitry Orlov 

Marleau joined by son Landon at Sharks development camp

Klingberg signs 1-year, $4 million contract with Sharks

Sharks acquire Shane Bowers in exchange for Thomas Bordeleau 

San Jose Sharks re-signed forward Pavol Regenda

The Sharks have signed Jimmy Huntington, Samuel Laberge, and Cole Clayton

Sharks sign forward Adam Gaudette 

Nedeljkovic traded to Sharks by Penguins

Sharks acquire goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic for a 2028 third round selection

Sharks sign forward Philipp Kurashev to a one-year contract

Sharks sign defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year contract 

San Jose Sharks re-sign forward Colin White

Eklund signs 3-year, $16.8 million contract with Sharks

Sharks sign William Eklund to a three-year contract extension

San Jose Sharks issue qualifying offers

July Summer of Teal

Sharks announce 2025 Development Camp roster

San Jose Sharks re-sign goaltender Gabriel Carriere 