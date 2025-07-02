Marleau joined by son Landon at Sharks development camp

San Jose legend, current staff member enjoys seeing 18-year-old ‘push himself trying to get better’

20250701_Dev_Camp_Day_2_679132

© San Jose Sharks

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Patrick Marleau has been going through San Jose Sharks development camp with more than coaching on his mind.

The Sharks legend, now a player development coach and hockey operations adviser for the team, has been on the ice with his son Landon, who was invited via tryout to the camp, which began Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

"[I] love having him out there to learn and get better,” Patrick said. “It is fun being out there. It's crazy to think that he's out there, though. It goes by quick."

Patrick is just happy that his son can be around NHL-caliber coaches to improve his game. But the fact that Landon is doing so with San Jose brings the 18-year-old forward full circle.

Patrick, the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (522), points (1,111) and games played (1,607), played for San Jose from 1997-2017, then returned for stints in 2019-20 and 2020-21, the last of his 23 NHL seasons. As a result, Landon spent his childhood around the Sharks.

"I love it,” Landon said of being at development camp. “It's a kid's dream to play in the NHL, [and having] my dad there too, I think it's pretty good. I'm getting all his info.”

20250701_Dev_Camp_Day_2_679025

© San Jose Sharks

Landon (6-foot, 160 pounds) played last season in the British Columbia Hockey League with Powell River, finishing with six points (two goals, four assists) in 28 games. He also had no points in four games with Janesville of the North American Hockey League.

With the Sharks splitting their development camp into two groups, Landon has been skating in the same group as defenseman Sam Dickinson, a first-round pick (No. 11) in the 2024 NHL Draft, and forward Quentin Musty, a first-round selection (No. 26) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

He is surrounded by talent and wants to absorb every ounce of information he can.

"I’ve just got to be a sponge,” Landon said. “Take everything and just put it into my own arsenal. Everything that they give me. I just have to store it in my brain and think about it later when I'm doing drills."

With Patrick's iconic No. 12 having been retired by the Sharks and hanging in the rafters of SAP Center, Landon was given No. 90 at development camp. Though he said it would be an honor to wear his father's number, he wants to create his own identity with the Sharks.

"It would be great to wear 12,” Landon said, “but I want to be my own person for a little bit.”

Being at a camp with these players at this stage can only benefit Landon, who on Thursday will take part in a scrimmage with the rest of the prospects on hand.

"[Landon's] got some good speed and really good hands,” Patrick said. “I think his hockey IQ is there as well. For him, I think it's just getting reps and playing games and getting in different situations, maturing physically and mentally. It's fun to see him push himself trying to get better."

