Marleau joined by son Landon at Sharks development camp

SAN JOSE -- Patrick Marleau has been going through San Jose Sharks development camp with more than coaching on his mind.

The Sharks legend, now a player development coach and hockey operations adviser for the team, has been on the ice with his son Landon, who was invited via tryout to the camp, which began Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

"[I] love having him out there to learn and get better,” Patrick said. “It is fun being out there. It's crazy to think that he's out there, though. It goes by quick."

Patrick is just happy that his son can be around NHL-caliber coaches to improve his game. But the fact that Landon is doing so with San Jose brings the 18-year-old forward full circle.

Patrick, the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (522), points (1,111) and games played (1,607), played for San Jose from 1997-2017, then returned for stints in 2019-20 and 2020-21, the last of his 23 NHL seasons. As a result, Landon spent his childhood around the Sharks.

"I love it,” Landon said of being at development camp. “It's a kid's dream to play in the NHL, [and having] my dad there too, I think it's pretty good. I'm getting all his info.”