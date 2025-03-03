NHL nationally televised games for week of March 3

MONDAY, MARCH 3

San Jose Sharks at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME, NBCSCA)

Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks play the Maple Leafs for the first time this season. Celebrini enters the week tied with Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers for second in rookie scoring with 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) and on pace for 60 points to break Pat Falloon's team record of 59 set in 1991-92. San Jose has lost eight in a row (0-5-3) and three straight against Toronto while being outscored 14-3. The Maple Leafs are on a five-game winning streak, matching their season high from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7, and have alternated first place in the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers for each of the past five days.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 5

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG)

Alex Ovechkin brings "THE GR8 CHASE" (https://www.nhl.com/news/alex-ovechkin-wayne-gretzky-nhl-goals-record-chase) to Madison Square Garden, 11 goals from passing Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894. He has 45 goals in 75 games against New York. The Capitals have lost three in a row, but their 84 points lead the Eastern Conference. They'll try to sweep the three-game season series from the Rangers, who swept them in the 2024 Eastern Conference First Round.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4, TVAS)

Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews is on a nine-game point streak (two goals, 11 assists). He scored his 390th NHL goal in a 6-5 overtime win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday to pass Darryl Sittler (389) for second in team history behind Mats Sundin (420), and his assist on William Nylander's overtime goal was the 700th point of his NHL career. The Golden Knights play the third of a five-game homestand holding on to first place in the Pacific Division.

THURSDAY, MARCH 6

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; ESPN)

The Lightning have won eight consecutive games, outscoring opponents 34-13, and seek to move up the Atlantic Division standings when they host the Sabres for the first time this season. Alex Tuch has a three-game goal streak and 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his past eight games for the Sabres, who have lost two straight after winning six of seven.

SATURDAY, MARCH 8

Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS)

The Bruins are fighting for a playoff spot and need all the points they can get. Forward David Pastrnak has done his part with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) during an NHL career-high 17-game point streak that ended in a 1-0 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Boston captain Brad Marchand will be evaluated Monday. The forward missed the game Sunday with an upper-body injury sustained early in the first period of a 3-2 win at the Penguins on Saturday. It's the first of two games in a week for Bruins and Lightning, who play in Boston on March 15.

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, Victory+)

The second of three games between the teams since the Oilers eliminated the Stars from the 2024 Western Conference Final in six games. Edmonton ended a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday yet is just two points behind Vegas for first in the Pacific. The Stars defeated the Oilers 4-1 in Dallas on Oct. 19 and return to Rogers Place on March 26.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

Tuesday

New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+)

Wednesday

Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN, TVAS)

Friday

Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SNP, SN360, TVAS)

Saturday

Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN1)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, SNP, SNO, CBC)

Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNW)

Sunday

New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild (3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, SN360, TVAS)