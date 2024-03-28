Next Wave Report: March 28

Take a dive into the latest edition of the Next Wave report, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Luca Cagnoni (Portland , WHL ) earned WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team recognition after recording the most points (18g, 72a) in a season by a league defenseman in the past 30 years. He was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente on Mar. 20.

, ) earned WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team recognition after recording the most points (18g, 72a) in a season by a league defenseman in the past 30 years. He was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente on Mar. 20. Will Smith (Boston College, NCAA) earned Hockey East Tournament MVP after posting nine points (5g, 4a) in the final two games of the tournament, including five points and four goals in the championship game win over Boston University. Smith’s 67 points are the second-most by a U-19 NCAA skater in the past 30 years, trailing Jack Eichel’s freshman season output of 71 by four points entering NCAA Tournament play. He was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente (Mar. 25).

BARRACUDA

Eetu Mäkiniemi logged a 27-save performance in his third shutout win of the season against Tucson (Mar. 24). Mäkiniemi has stopped all shots faced (57) over his past two appearances (Mar. 20-24). His three shutouts on the season are the most by a Barracuda since 2018-19 (J. Korenar).

logged a 27-save performance in his third shutout win of the season against Tucson (Mar. 24). Mäkiniemi has stopped all shots faced (57) over his past two appearances (Mar. 20-24). His three shutouts on the season are the most by a Barracuda since 2018-19 (J. Korenar). Ethan Cardwell has six points (4g, 2a) in his past five games played, including notching a goal in four of his past five contests. He paces the club in markers this season with 19.

has six points (4g, 2a) in his past five games played, including notching a goal in four of his past five contests. He paces the club in markers this season with 19. Daniil Gushchin is riding a three-game point streak (1g, 3a). His season-long point streak is six games from Jan. 13-24 where he posted eight points (2g, 6a), including an assist in each contest.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Ozzy Wiesblatt’s (Milwaukee, AHL) first point with Milwaukee was a primary assist that helped tie the game for the Admirals in the 2-1 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights in a shootout on Mar. 23.

first point with Milwaukee was a primary assist that helped tie the game for the Admirals in the 2-1 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights in a shootout on Mar. 23. Mitchell Russell (Wichita, ECHL) has 15 points (5g, 10a) in 26 games played with the Wichita Thunder. He ranks ninth among Wichita forwards in points on the year.

has 15 points (5g, 10a) in 26 games played with the Wichita Thunder. He ranks ninth among Wichita forwards in points on the year. Cam Lund (Northeastern, NCAA) finished his 2023-24 campaign setting career highs at the NCAA level in points (30), goals (11), and assists (19), surpassing his total from last season (23 - 7g, 16a) with Northeastern University.

finished his 2023-24 campaign setting career highs at the NCAA level in points (30), goals (11), and assists (19), surpassing his total from last season (23 - 7g, 16a) with Northeastern University. Eric Pohlkamp (Bemidji State, NCAA) was awarded the final CCHA Defenseman of the Week, his third of the season, to wrap up the honors for the year. Pohlkamp helped Bemidji State reach the Mason Cup but suffered a 2-1 defeat against Michigan Tech in the finals (Mar. 22).

was awarded the final CCHA Defenseman of the Week, his third of the season, to wrap up the honors for the year. Pohlkamp helped Bemidji State reach the Mason Cup but suffered a 2-1 defeat against Michigan Tech in the finals (Mar. 22). Quentin Musty (Sudbury, OHL) passed the 100-point mark in his campaign with a four-point effort (2g, 2a) with Sudbury in the 9-2 victory at Niagara on Mar. 23. Musty leads the OHL with a 1.92 points-per-game scoring clip on the year and was named OHL Player of the Month for March after tallying 30 points (15g, 15a) in 11 games.

passed the 100-point mark in his campaign with a four-point effort (2g, 2a) with Sudbury in the 9-2 victory at Niagara on Mar. 23. Musty leads the OHL with a 1.92 points-per-game scoring clip on the year and was named OHL Player of the Month for March after tallying 30 points (15g, 15a) in 11 games. Kasper Halttunen (London, OHL) finished the regular season with 32 goals with the London Knights. He finished fourth with London and tied for 12th among U-19 OHL forwards in goals.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL

David Edstrom (Frölunda HC, SHL) finished the regular season with Frölunda HC tied for first in assists (12), second in points (19), and third in goals (7) among U-19 SHL skaters.

finished the regular season with Frölunda HC tied for first in assists (12), second in points (19), and third in goals (7) among U-19 SHL skaters. Filip Bystedt (Linköping, SHL) has picked up a point (1g, 1a) in two of the past three games with Linköping (SHL) in their series quarterfinals matchup against Skellefteå AIK.

has picked up a point (1g, 1a) in two of the past three games with Linköping (SHL) in their series quarterfinals matchup against Skellefteå AIK. Yegor Rimashevsky (Dynamo Moskva, KHL) collected three points (1g, 2a) in nine playoff games with the Dynamo Moskva in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Tournament.

