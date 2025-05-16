Celebrini and Smith compliment each other on and off ice

20250107_Knights_vs_Sharks_618338
By Aaron Vickers for sjsharks.com

STOCKHOLM -- Will Smith, deployed in Herning, Denmark with Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, knew the exact barb to fire in the direction of linemate, teammate and bestie Macklin Celebrini, he himself stationed some 600 miles northeast in his tour with Canada up in Stockholm Sweden.

Like an open look in the slot, Smith didn't hesitate.

"Ask him who makes all the plans and organizes everything," Smith sniped. "He has to do more of that."

 Celebrini, with an ear-to-ear grin that gave way to a full smile-and-chuckle, returned the volley.

"Well... he does it, but it's because he wants to do it," Celebrini said. "He takes the role and if anyone else does it he gets mad. That's why. We just let him. It's his thing. He just wants to do it so bad we just let him do it."

The playful, indirect exchange tells the San Jose Sharks everything they need to know about the budding buddies and pair of franchise pillars.

The two key cogs have clicked off the ice just as quickly as they have on it, sparking trending TikToks, custom t-shirts, a viral sleepover with veteran Tyler Toffoli and their own 'WillMack' moniker.

"It's fun," Smith said of his once Boston University-Boston College rival whom he also had a head-to-head with at the World Junior Championship before their befriending. "A lot of people have kind of caught on to it. Starting the year at 18 and 19 years old in the NHL together was pretty cool. We never took a day for granted and we liked to enjoy even though it wasn't the year we wanted in the standings. But I think we definitely wanted to have fun and enjoy.

"It's been fun and obviously we've become very close."

Music to his ears, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky admitted.

"I'm a true believer you need personality in your room, and those two have it," Warsofsky said. "They're competitive, but when it's time to have some fun they have some fun. When it's time to work they work. They obviously have a great relationship. They keep it loose when it needs to be loose. Again, we forget Will just turned 20 and Mack's 18, 19 years old. They're still young kids.

"You have to use kid gloves at times, but they're obviously special and have a special relationship and we're excited about that."

Celebrini, who became the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate men's player in the United States as a 17-year-old at Boston University last season, is garnering Calder Trophy consideration as rookie of the year after pacing all freshmen in per-game production with a 0.90 mark by way of his 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 skates.

Not bad for the first overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft.

"He's really funny," Smith said of Celebrini. "You can see it in some of the videos we've been in. Even behind the camera it's the same way. We're always laughing and we're always joking around together.

@iihfhockey

Rivals to teammates to rivals again (but still friends) 💕 #MensWorlds #IIHF #HockeyCanada #USAHockey @San Jose Sharks

♬ original sound - IIHFhockey

Smith, a Hobey Baker finalist, Frozen Four All-Tournament Team member and Hockey East All-Tournament MVP last season, finished fourth in rookie scoring in the NHL this season with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 74 games.

Fruitful for the fourth overall selection from the 2023 draft.

"We got along right away and I think we were friends pretty quick," Celebrini said of Smith. "It's great. He's a good friend and someone I have the opportunity to grow with and play with in San Jose.

"It's been great."

It's been important, too.

San Jose didn't get the regular-season result they were searching for, but the right tone has been set to help quickly remedy that situation.

Their chemistry breeds the type of character that'll turn a rebuild into a regular contender.

"I think we're just trying to build a good culture and build a good energy around the Bay," Celebrini said. "I think it helps when you have guys like Toff and Smitty and our whole team. We play hard.

"Hopefully better times are ahead."

