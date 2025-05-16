Celebrini and Smith compliment each other on and off ice

STOCKHOLM -- Will Smith, deployed in Herning, Denmark with Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, knew the exact barb to fire in the direction of linemate, teammate and bestie Macklin Celebrini, he himself stationed some 600 miles northeast in his tour with Canada up in Stockholm Sweden.

Like an open look in the slot, Smith didn't hesitate.

"Ask him who makes all the plans and organizes everything," Smith sniped. "He has to do more of that."

Celebrini, with an ear-to-ear grin that gave way to a full smile-and-chuckle, returned the volley.

"Well... he does it, but it's because he wants to do it," Celebrini said. "He takes the role and if anyone else does it he gets mad. That's why. We just let him. It's his thing. He just wants to do it so bad we just let him do it."

The playful, indirect exchange tells the San Jose Sharks everything they need to know about the budding buddies and pair of franchise pillars.

The two key cogs have clicked off the ice just as quickly as they have on it, sparking trending TikToks, custom t-shirts, a viral sleepover with veteran Tyler Toffoli and their own 'WillMack' moniker.