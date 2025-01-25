Next Wave Report: Jan 24.

In this edition of Next Wave, discover what our prospects have been working on and the progress they've made.

Let's take a dive into this week's update of our Next Wave report, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Joey Muldowney (UConn, HE) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week (Jan. 22) presented by Kaiser Permanente and earned Hockey East Player of the Week (Jan. 20) honors after logging a career-best four goals in the 4-2 victory at Univ. of Maine (Jan. 17). He logged a career-long six-game point streak (8g, 4a) from Dec. 28 - Jan. 17. Muldowney was named a Hobey Baker nominee on Jan. 22

Quentin Musty (Sudbury, OHL) was named Sharks Prospect of the Week (Jan. 15) presented by Kaiser Permanente. Musty logged a five-point effort (2g, 3a) in his return back to the lineup with Sudbury on Jan. 12 against Kingston. He was sidelined with an upper-body injury since Nov. 25.

BARRACUDA

Luca Cagnoni found the back of the net in each contest of a doubleheader over the weekend at Abbotsford (Jan. 18-19), including finishing the second game with a career-high three-point effort (1g, 2a). Cagnoni ranks tied for second in goals (10) and tied for fourth in points (26) among AHL blueliners, leading rookie defensemen in both categories.

found the back of the net in each contest of a doubleheader over the weekend at Abbotsford (Jan. 18-19), including finishing the second game with a career-high three-point effort (1g, 2a). Cagnoni ranks tied for second in goals (10) and tied for fourth in points (26) among AHL blueliners, leading rookie defensemen in both categories. Thomas Bordeleau has logged points in eight of his past nine games played (1g, 8a), including posting a two-assist game on Jan. 10 against Bakersfield.

has logged points in eight of his past nine games played (1g, 8a), including posting a two-assist game on Jan. 10 against Bakersfield. Danil Gushchin returned to the lineup on Jan. 22 against Coachella Valley, logging two shots on goal in the contest. Gushchin was out of action since Dec. 29 due to injury.

returned to the lineup on Jan. 22 against Coachella Valley, logging two shots on goal in the contest. Gushchin was out of action since Dec. 29 due to injury. Pavol Regenda was acquired by the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 22 and made his debut the same day with the San Jose Barracuda against the Coachella Valley. He finished the contest with three shots on goal.

was acquired by the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 22 and made his debut the same day with the San Jose Barracuda against the Coachella Valley. He finished the contest with three shots on goal. Ethan Cardwell has found the score sheet in five of his seven games played (2g, 4a) in January, including lighting the lamp in two of his past four games from Jan. 11-22.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Jeremie Bucheler (Wichita, ECHL) logged an assist in three consecutive games (0g, 4a) from Jan. 8-11, including his second multi-assist game of the season on Jan. 11 against the Allen Americans. He leads Wichita blueliners in all scoring categories (6g, 18a). Was selected as an ECHL All-Star.

logged an assist in three consecutive games (0g, 4a) from Jan. 8-11, including his second multi-assist game of the season on Jan. 11 against the Allen Americans. He leads Wichita blueliners in all scoring categories (6g, 18a). Was selected as an ECHL All-Star. Joe Carroll (Wichita, ECHL) has notched a goal in two of his past three games played (3g, 0a), including a multi-goal game in the 4-1 victory against the Allen Americans (Jan. 15). Carroll ranks fifth among Wichita forwards in markers (11) on the campaign.

has notched a goal in two of his past three games played (3g, 0a), including a multi-goal game in the 4-1 victory against the Allen Americans (Jan. 15). Carroll ranks fifth among Wichita forwards in markers (11) on the campaign. Braden Haché (Wichita, ECHL) collected his fourth multi-point game with Wichita on Jan. 15 against the Allen Americans. Haché ranks third among ECHL U-22 skaters in assists (14) and fifth in points (16).

collected his fourth multi-point game with Wichita on Jan. 15 against the Allen Americans. Haché ranks third among ECHL U-22 skaters in assists (14) and fifth in points (16). Cameron Lund (Northeastern, HE) has tallied 11 points (4g, 7a) in his past 10 games played. Lund ranks second in points (24) and assists (14) among forwards on his club. Lund was also named a Hobey Baker nominee on Jan. 22

has tallied 11 points (4g, 7a) in his past 10 games played. Lund ranks second in points (24) and assists (14) among forwards on his club. Lund was also named a Hobey Baker nominee on Jan. 22 Eric Pohlkamp (Denver, NCHC) notched a goal in each contest of a doubleheader against Miami Univ. (Ohio) on Jan. 10-11, including points in four of his past five games played (2g, 3a).

notched a goal in each contest of a doubleheader against Miami Univ. (Ohio) on Jan. 10-11, including points in four of his past five games played (2g, 3a). Reese Laubach (Penn State, Big 10) has logged 8 points (4g, 4a) in his past 10 games played. He ranks third among his club in goals (8) and tied for fifth in points (15).

has logged 8 points (4g, 4a) in his past 10 games played. He ranks third among his club in goals (8) and tied for fifth in points (15). Sam Dickinson (London, OHL) has seven points (3g, 4a) in six games with the London Knights since returning from the World Juniors Championships. Dickinson leads OHL blueliners in goals (18), ranks tied for second in points (54), and tied for third in assists (36).

has seven points (3g, 4a) in six games with the London Knights since returning from the World Juniors Championships. Dickinson leads OHL blueliners in goals (18), ranks tied for second in points (54), and tied for third in assists (36). Carson Wetsch (Calgary, WHL) notched his 20th goal of the season with Calgary in the 4-1 win against Regina on Jan. 19. It is the second consecutive season that Wetsch logs 20 or more goals with the Hitmen and becomes the third skater on the club to reach the mark this season.

notched his 20th goal of the season with Calgary in the 4-1 win against Regina on Jan. 19. It is the second consecutive season that Wetsch logs 20 or more goals with the Hitmen and becomes the third skater on the club to reach the mark this season. Nate Misskey (Victoria, WHL) has picked up an assist in five of his past eight games played from Jan. 3-18. Misskey reached the 20-assist mark for the second consecutive season with Victoria on Jan. 17 against Kamloops.

has picked up an assist in five of his past eight games played from Jan. 3-18. Misskey reached the 20-assist mark for the second consecutive season with Victoria on Jan. 17 against Kamloops. David Klee (Muskegon, USHL) is two goals shy from matching his first-year total with Muskegon. Klee notched 15 markers in 62 games played during his 2023-24 campaign with the Lumberjacks.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL