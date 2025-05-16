Scrolling Social: Halttunen and Dickinson win OHL Championship

May15KnightsChampions

Back-to-back!

Sharks prospects Kasper Halttunen and Sam Dickinson are on top of the OHL standings for the second straight year. On Thursday, May 15 the pair helped the London Knights complete the 4-1 series win over the Oshawa Generals to win back-to-back Ontario Hockey League championships. To say the Sharks pair played a large part in the Knights championship run would be an understatement.

Halttunen, the Sharks 2023 second round pick, was named Playoff MVP after posting 21 points in the playoffs, including 15 goals. He also exploded in the Championship series with two hat tricks and eight goals over the final three games.

Sam Dickinson, the Sharks 2024 first rounder, not only shutdown the blue line but was also putting the puck in the back of the net. He finished second among OHL defensemen with 31 playoff points, leading league blue-liners with nine goals.

In Game 4 of the series, Dickinson broke London's record for most playoff points by a defenseman. He then collected five more.

Next up for the Knights: the Memorial Cup. London's first game will be on May 24 in Rimouski, Quebec.

