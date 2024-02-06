Next Wave Report: February 6

Take a dive into the latest edition of the Next Wave report, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

PROSPECT OF THE WEEK:

Quentin Musty (Sudbury, OHL) notched a game-winning goal for Sudbury in the 4-3 overtime win over the Niagra IceDogs (Feb. 1). He is third in the OHL with 1.72 points-per-game scoring clip. Musty was named the Sharks Prospect of the Week, presented by Kaiser Permanente (Jan. 24).

BARRACUDA

Shakir Mukhamadullin participated in his first AHL All-Star Classic at Tec CU Arena, Feb 4-5. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 27 vs. Buffalo and registered his first NHL point, an assist, Jan. 31 at Anaheim.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – NORTH AMERICA

Will Smith (Boston College, HE) registered points in all eight games since returning from the World Junior Championship, including six multi-point efforts in that span. Smith has been named Hockey Commissioners Association Rookie of the Month for January.

PROSPECT NOTABLES – INTERNATIONAL

Theo Jacobsson (Västerviks IK, Allsvenskan) posted his first multi-goal game (2g, 0a) on the year with the Västerviks IK in the 5-3 victory over Västerås IK on Jan. 19. He leads the team in assists with 16.

