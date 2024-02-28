Hischier has 4 points, Devils get back on track with win against Sharks

Timo Meier had two assists in his first game in San Jose since being traded to New Jersey on Feb. 26, 2023.

"Before the game, [there were] some emotions and everything. But then once you go out there, it's just business and it's nice to get those two points," Meier said.

Nico Sturm and Justin Bailey scored for the Sharks (15-37-5), who have lost four straight. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped all 13 shots he faced before leaving in the first period with a lower-body injury. Kaapo Kahkonen allowed seven goals on 31 shots in relief.

"We fed right into what makes them good," Sturm said. "They're a skilled team that feeds off transition, off turnovers on both blue lines. I think if you get a lead against a team that plays that way, you give yourself a really good chance. They give you chances, they play a very high-risk game. It was just completely unnecessary for us to play the way that we did."

Sturm put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 18:17 of the first period when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Alexander Barabanov.

Bratt tied it 1-1 at 3:29 of the second period, tapping a return pass from Meier into an open net.

"Once we gave up that first goal, that's where I really saw a change," Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said. "Our first period wasn't great, but we were hanging in there and we got away with a few things, and we actually did some good things. The beginning of the second, that's where it went downhill. We started letting them play their game, and we didn't play ours."