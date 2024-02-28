SAN JOSE -- Nico Hischier had a goal and three assists, and the New Jersey Devils scored seven unanswered goals in a 7-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Hischier has 4 points, Devils get back on track with win against Sharks
Hughes has goal, 2 assists for New Jersey, which had lost 3 of 4
Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists, and Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist for the Devils (30-25-4), who had lost three of four. Nico Daws made 29 saves.
"As a group, we were disappointed with the last game (a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday)," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "You can only answer that with the next game, and I think all the guys answered that. Really a complete effort."
Timo Meier had two assists in his first game in San Jose since being traded to New Jersey on Feb. 26, 2023.
"Before the game, [there were] some emotions and everything. But then once you go out there, it's just business and it's nice to get those two points," Meier said.
Nico Sturm and Justin Bailey scored for the Sharks (15-37-5), who have lost four straight. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped all 13 shots he faced before leaving in the first period with a lower-body injury. Kaapo Kahkonen allowed seven goals on 31 shots in relief.
"We fed right into what makes them good," Sturm said. "They're a skilled team that feeds off transition, off turnovers on both blue lines. I think if you get a lead against a team that plays that way, you give yourself a really good chance. They give you chances, they play a very high-risk game. It was just completely unnecessary for us to play the way that we did."
Sturm put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 18:17 of the first period when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Alexander Barabanov.
Bratt tied it 1-1 at 3:29 of the second period, tapping a return pass from Meier into an open net.
"Once we gave up that first goal, that's where I really saw a change," Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said. "Our first period wasn't great, but we were hanging in there and we got away with a few things, and we actually did some good things. The beginning of the second, that's where it went downhill. We started letting them play their game, and we didn't play ours."
Hughes gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead at 4:06, scoring five-hole on a partial breakaway after he broke up Henry Thrun's pass at the blue line.
Meier appeared to score a power-play goal at 12:16, but the Sharks successfully challenged the play for offside.
However, Kevin Bahl made it 3-1 at 13:08 on a slap shot from the top of the left circle.
Colin Miller extended the lead to 4-1 at 2:41 of the third period with a shot from the right point through a screen.
Brendan Smith then made it 5-1 at 5:01 before Dawson Mercer pushed it to 6-1 at 6:57.
"I liked how we stuck with it, how we were not getting frustrated and just kept playing for each other," Hischier said. "Keep playing smart hockey and take care of our own net first, and we were good enough to create some chances."
Hischier made it 7-1 at 7:57, beating Kahkonen blocker side from the top of the left circle.
Bailey scored on a shot through traffic at 12:33 for the 7-2 final.
"Give them credit, they did some things to force us," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "But we just gave them the puck over and over and over again. When you keep making plays and you don't care about the consequences, you're going to get a 7-2 loss."
NOTES: It was Hischier's second career four-point game. He also has scored 20 goals this season, the fourth time he has reached the mark. ... Hughes has 10 three-point games this season. He is the fourth player in Devils franchise history to have that many in a season, joining Kirk Muller (11 in 1987-88), Aaron Broten (10 in 1987-88) and John MacLean (1988-89).