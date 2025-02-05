Late short-handed goal lifts Canadiens past Sharks

Alex Newhook had a goal and an assist, and Kirby Dach had two assists for the Canadiens (25-23-5), who ended a five-game losing streak (0-4-1). Sam Montembeault, who will play for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, made 27 saves.

"It's good to finally be on the right side of things. They didn't make it easy on us," Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson said. "They never gave up. It was a good game and good to win, for sure."

Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (15-34-6), who have lost two straight and eight of nine. Collin Graf scored his first NHL goal, and Georgiev made 16 saves.

"I liked our effort. I thought our guys competed," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We skated, did some things that we've talked about the last couple days. [It] just [stinks] getting the result."