Celebrini, Smith 'two peas in a pod' with Sharks

NEW YORK -- Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are exactly how you'd think they would be.

"It blended right away," Smith said.

The San Jose Sharks rookie forwards chirp each other about the Boston University-Boston College rivalry since they each played in it last season, Celebrini with BU and Smith with BC.

Smith said to expect a World Juniors debate about who is better, Canada or the United States. They each played in that tournament last season too, Smith winning it with the U.S. and Celebrini falling short of a medal with Canada.

They eat together on the road, with Smith scouring TikTok for the best spots in each city. They hang out together when the Sharks are home. Celebrini lives with Sharks legend Joe Thornton and his family, so Smith will go there for dinner and play 2-on-2 basketball with 'Jumbo' and his son, River.

"Oh, they're awesome, but they sit behind me on the plane and it's nonstop," Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli said. "Will is just staying stupid things and Macklin is getting him going and I'm telling them to shut up, basically. But, no, seriously, they're great guys."

Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Smith, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, are beginning their NHL journeys together, living out the dream as teenagers in the world's best league while reality regularly humbles them.

"It's been a dream of mine to play in the NHL ever since I was a kid, so to be doing it is really cool," Celebrini, 18, said. "Some of the stuff behind the scenes, you don't understand how hard it is and what players go through until you actually do it. I mean, I talked to a bunch of those guys in the summer in preparation for this year, but you don't really get to understand it and get the real feel for it unless you actually experience it yourself."