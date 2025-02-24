Celebrini rested, hopes to be ‘as sharp as possible’ down stretch for Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini will look to build on his return from the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off when the San Jose Sharks visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NBCSCA, NHLN).

The No. 1 pick from the 2024 NHL Draft needed just 3:41 to score Sunday in San Jose’s first game since Feb. 8, a 3-2 loss at the Calgary Flames. Celebrini leads all rookies with 18 goals in 46 games.

“It was great. It really benefited me,” Celebrini said of the break. “It helps getting a little bit of time to kind of regroup after the first half of the year.”

Celebrini became the Sharks’ No. 1 center when Mikael Granlund was traded to the Dallas Stars on Feb. 1. The 18-year-old has four points (two goals, two assists) since the move.

He received some help behind him with the returns of veteran centers Nico Sturm and Alexander Wennberg from injury Sunday. Sturm (lower body), 29, was activated from injured reserve Friday after missing eight games; Wennberg (upper body), 30, missed four games.

“[We] just want to be as sharp as possible,” Celebrini said. “I think it's important for us to want to balance some things from our previous games [and] watching film. Missing those guys, it was tough.

“Having getting that break, it definitely helped those guys heal and get ready for this last stretch.”