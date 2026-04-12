Defenseman Eric Pohlkamp named 2025-26 Sharks Prospect of the Year

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that defenseman Eric Pohlkamp has been named Sharks Prospect of the Year for the 2025-26 season by Sharks hockey management and staff. The award is presented annually to the player who contributes the greatest amount of success to his club and is a part of the Sharks system, not having played an NHL game.

Pohlkamp is the sixth winner of the award, the second consecutive defenseman chosen for the distinction, joining previous winners Sam Dickinson (2024-25), Will Smith (2023-24), Ethan Cardwell (2022-23), Brandon Coe (2021-22) and Thomas Bordeleau (2020-21).

Pohlkamp, 22, led NCAA defensemen with 39 points and 18 goals on the season, helping the Denver Pioneers win the national championship, the first of his collegiate career. He garnered numerous recognitions during his outstanding season, including being one of the final three finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, was named NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year and earned a place on the AHCA First All-America Team, NCHC First All-Star Team and conference All-Tournament Team.

Over the course of the season, Pohlkamp registered one hat trick (Nov. 10 vs. Bentley) and 11 multi-point efforts, never going more than two consecutive games without finding the score sheet on the offensive end. He logged a season-long, four-game point streak from Nov. 1-14 (4g, 2a) and helped the Pioneers capture the NCHC tournament championship after a runner-up finish in the regular season.

The rearguard also participated in the Spengler Cup as part of the U.S. Collegiate Selects squad, leading tournament defensemen with two goals and tying atop the group with three points over four games.

In his collegiate career, Pohlkamp has amassed 98 points (40 goals, 58 assists) over 119 games split between Denver and Bemidji State, where he spent his freshman season, earning CCHA All-Rookie Team and First All-Star Team honors. In his first season at Denver in 2024-25, Pohlkamp was named to the NCHC Third All-Star Team.

The six-foot, 205-pound native of Brainerd, Minnesota was selected by San Jose in the 2023 NHL Draft (fifth round, 132nd overall).