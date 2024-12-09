Celebrini, Michkov among top rookies aged 20 or younger

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2024-25 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, a look at the top five rookie skaters among players aged 20 or younger (listed by point total):

Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia Flyers: Michkov, who turned 20 on Monday, leads all NHL rookies in goals (11) and points (24), and is tied with Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for first in the NHL with three overtime goals in 25 games.

His three OT goals in 23 games tied Sidney Crosby, Rick Nash and Ilya Kovalchuk for the most by a teenager in NHL history. He's also the sixth rookie in League history with at least three overtime goals in a season, joining Ryan Malone (2003-04), Crosby (2005-06), Andrew Cogliano (2007-08), Shayne Gostisbehere (2015-16) and Kyle Connor (2017-18).

"We've had some confidence with (overtime)," Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. "Michkov's helped us quite a bit there. Last year, we struggled with it."

Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October, Michkov leads all first-year players in power-play goals (five) and power-play points (11) while averaging 17:04 of ice time. Philadelphia selected Michkov with the understanding he had three seasons remaining in the Kontinental Hockey League with SKA St. Petersburg, but the final two seasons of that contract were terminated June 25, and Michkov (5-foot-10, 172 pounds) signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on July 1.

He scored twice in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins in Saturday to become the first rookie with a double-digit goal total this season, as well as the third teenager in Flyers history with three consecutive multipoint games, joining Peter Zezel (three games, March 10-16; Jan. 17-23, 1985) and Eric Lindros (three, Feb. 22-25, 1993).

PHI@STL: Michkov goes backhand for amazing overtime winner

Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens: Hutson (5-9, 162), who turns 21 on Feb. 14, has impressed in his first full professional season. A second-round pick (No. 62) at the 2022 NHL Draft, he leads all NHL rookies in assists (18) and all rookie defensemen in points (18), primary assists (eight), power-play points (six), blocked shots (37) and time on ice (22:48) in 27 games. He's in the 91st percentile in skating distance by NHL players at 91.63 miles so far, per NHL EDGE statistics.

Hutson has seven assists in a six-game point streak to tie the Canadiens record for longest by a rookie defenseman, a mark previously set by Glen Harmon (six games, Jan. 9-19, 1943) and matched by Chris Chelios (six games, March 1-14, 1985; Dec. 16-27, 1984).

He had 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games as a sophomore at Boston University and signed an entry-level contract April 12 after the Terriers lost a Frozen Four semifinal 2-1 to eventual champion University of Denver.

Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks: The 18-year-old (6-0, 190), selected No. 1 in the 2024 NHL Draft, is fourth among rookies with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 17 games; he missed 12 games earlier this season due to injury. Celebrini was named NHL Rookie of the Month for November after he had 12 points (seven goals, five assists) and 10 even-strength points in 14 games. Celebrini averages 19:42 of ice time, has drawn five penalties, and his 37.5 percent shooting efficiency (three goals on eight shots) in the high-danger areas of the ice is well above the League average (19.9 percent). He has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past seven games.

"It's obviously nice, but I think the bigger thing is we're winning some games right now, and we're scoring a lot of goals as a team," Celebrini said. "It's not one guy or a couple guys; I feel like we're getting it from our defensemen. We're getting it from all throughout our lineup. It's nice to have that camaraderie and that chemistry throughout the lineup."

Celebrini scored 46 seconds into overtime of a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 18 to become the third-youngest player in NHL history (18 years, 158 days) at the time of their first regular-season OT goal, behind Sidney Crosby (18 years, 101 days on Nov. 16, 2005) and Jordan Staal (18 years, 153 days; Feb. 10, 2007).

Macklin Celebrini named Rookie of the Month and First Star of the Week

Cutter Gauthier, LW, Anaheim Ducks: Gauthier (6-2, 200), who turns 21 on Jan. 19, has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and four power-play points (two goals), and ranks third among all NHL rookies with 50 shots on goal. He averages 14:04 of ice time in 25 games this season, has 19 hits, 13 blocked shots and has drawn three penalties.

Gauthier was chosen No. 5 by the Flyers at the 2022 NHL Draft and traded to the Ducks on Jan. 8, 2024, after he said he did not want to sign with Philadelphia. Anaheim visits Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 11.

Will Smith, F, San Jose Sharks: The 19-year-old (6-0, 181) has 11 points (five goals, six assists), and has two power-play points (one goal) in 24 games. Smith, a first-round pick (No. 4) in the 2023 NHL Draft, averages 14:13 of ice time, including has averaged 1:48 on the power play. The right-handed shot has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past six games and is experiencing success on right wing alongside center Mikael Granlund and Klim Kostin. San Jose controls 47 percent of the 5-on-5 shot attempts when Smith is on the ice, which ranks first among Sharks rookies.

"To me, what it looks like is he's not really forcing anything anymore," Granlund said. "He's such a talented, smart player out there, he's just got to do the right things all over again and all the sudden the game kind of comes to you. You're going to find your spots when to make that great play that he really can do, so that's maybe the biggest thing. He's more comfortable and, obviously, getting on the scoreboard. That helps for sure as well."

