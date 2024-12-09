Celebrini, Michkov among top rookies aged 20 or younger

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2024-25 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, a look at the top five rookie skaters among players aged 20 or younger (listed by point total):

Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia Flyers: Michkov, who turned 20 on Monday, leads all NHL rookies in goals (11) and points (24), and is tied with Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl for first in the NHL with three overtime goals in 25 games.

His three OT goals in 23 games tied Sidney Crosby, Rick Nash and Ilya Kovalchuk for the most by a teenager in NHL history. He's also the sixth rookie in League history with at least three overtime goals in a season, joining Ryan Malone (2003-04), Crosby (2005-06), Andrew Cogliano (2007-08), Shayne Gostisbehere (2015-16) and Kyle Connor (2017-18).

"We've had some confidence with (overtime)," Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. "Michkov's helped us quite a bit there. Last year, we struggled with it."

Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October, Michkov leads all first-year players in power-play goals (five) and power-play points (11) while averaging 17:04 of ice time. Philadelphia selected Michkov with the understanding he had three seasons remaining in the Kontinental Hockey League with SKA St. Petersburg, but the final two seasons of that contract were terminated June 25, and Michkov (5-foot-10, 172 pounds) signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on July 1.

He scored twice in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins in Saturday to become the first rookie with a double-digit goal total this season, as well as the third teenager in Flyers history with three consecutive multipoint games, joining Peter Zezel (three games, March 10-16; Jan. 17-23, 1985) and Eric Lindros (three, Feb. 22-25, 1993).