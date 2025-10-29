Clarke scores in 3rd, Kings hold off comeback from Sharks

Clarke also had an assist for the Kings (5-3-3), who have won four of their past five games and extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2). Corey Perry had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Malott and Drew Doughty also scored. Darcy Kuemper made 37 saves.

"There's no question we didn't deserve those two points, but there have been times this season we have, and we've been on the short end of a goaltending performance ourselves, but we'll take it," Kings coach Jim Hiller said.

Philipp Kurashev and Alexander Wennberg each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (2-6-2), who tied the game in the third period after trailing 3-0. Will Smith also scored for San Jose, and Askarov made ten saves.

"The result stinks, but I thought we played really hard, did some really good things for our most complete game of the year," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Perry put the Kings in front 1-0 at 10:54 of the first period. Clarke's shot from the top of the right circle tipped off Collin Graf's stick and got behind Askarov. Perry stuffed the loose puck in at the goal line.