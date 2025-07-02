Klingberg signs 1-year, $4 million contract with Sharks

John Klingberg signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old defenseman had four points (one goal, three assists) in 11 games after signing with the Edmonton Oilers on Jan 17. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"I think it's a good fit. I'm very excited with all the young forwards," Klingberg said. "A lot of skill. That's exciting, for sure. For myself, I think it's a great opportunity to come to a younger team, a team that will get better. If I look at myself, I need to play games. I haven't played many games. I think coming to San Jose, there's a big opportunity for me to prove that I can still play hockey and play big minutes as well."

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round (No. 131) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Klingberg has 416 points (82 goals, 334 assists) in 644 regular-season games for the Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs and Oilers and 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) in 82 playoff games.

"Klingberg was someone targeted for a little while now," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. "We need someone who can run a power play. He showed he was getting healthier and healthier this year."

San Jose also signed forwards Adam Gaudette to a two-year, $4 million contract ($2 million average annual value) and Philipp Kurashev to a one-year, $1.2 million contract.

"It's really exciting times here," Gaudette said. "It's a good feeling when you're part of a successful rebuild. I'm excited to be one of those guys that they want to bring in to help take this thing to the next level."

Gaudette, 28, had 26 points (19 goals, seven assists) in 81 games for the Ottawa Senators last season. He has 96 points (46 goals, 50 assists) in 301 regular-season games for the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Senators, and St. Louis Blues, and three points (one goal, two assists) in 16 playoff games.

"[Gaudette] fills a little bit of a need for us, a right-shot center," Grier said. "He can play wing as well, which gives us flexibility with the lineup. He's pretty good on face-offs, and He's really good around the net, as you guys can see with the 19 goals he had this year."

Kurashev, 25, had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 51 games for the Blackhawks last season and has 130 points (48 goals, 82 assists) in 317 regular-season games.

"You see all the young talent they have on the team," Kurashev said Wednesday. "It seems like they're having a lot of fun. You can tell from the outside, they're enjoying each other, and I think they're building something, something special."

