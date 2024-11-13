Honoring a Sharks Legend: Can't-miss activities for Joe Thornton #19 Retirement Celebration

This is more than just a ceremony; it’s a celebration of a legacy, a tribute to an athlete whose impact has transcended the game. The retirement of Joe Thornton’s iconic jersey number is not only a recognition of his remarkable achievements, but also a nod to the heart and soul he poured into every moment on and off the ice – inspiring teammates, fans, and the San Jose community at large.

Join us and the Sharks community as we honor one of the greatest players to ever skate in the NHL. With special events, festivities, and moments to remember, for three days, we will come together to celebrate the career of a legend and reflect on the unforgettable moments that made “Jumbo” Joe Thornton a San Jose icon.

You won’t want to miss being part of this once-in-a-lifetime occasion so mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and join us for this historic week of festivities. Together, we’ll close a legendary chapter in franchise history, and ensure the legacy of Joe Thornton continues to the next generation of hockey players and fans.

Jumbo reflects on his career with Jason Demers before his retirement ceremony on 11/23/24

Thursday, November 21: A Day of Appreciation through a Proclamation

The Sharks kick off the celebration with a special event taking place on Thursday, November 21 dedicated to celebrating Joe Thornton’s incredible career and contributions both on and off the ice. Joe, along with San Jose Sharks President Jonathan Becher and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan will gather for a special program featuring a flag-raising ceremony, speeches, and will conclude with the Proclamation that November 23 is Joe Thornton Day in San Jose. The city will also light up in Teal starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday to honor the special occasion. Fans can see these Teal lights at San Jose Civic Auditorium, Winchester Mystery House​, Adobe HQ​, Sonic Runway, San Jose Mineta International Airport’s XO Public Art Display, Tech Interactive, San Pedro Square Arch, Circle of Palms​ and Post Street.

GettyImages-113171549

Friday, November 22: The Legends Game at Tech CU Arena – A Showdown for the Ages

  • 6:30 p.m.: Game time
  • VIP tickets including Alumni meet & greet: Buy Here

The excitement ramps up on Friday with the much-anticipated Legends Game featuring several Sharks alumni, including Joe Thornton, Ryane Clowe, and Joe Pavelski. This exhibition is more than just a game; it’s a celebration of the bonds forged through years of dedication, grit, and determination, amongst both the alumni and the fans. The game will feature familiar faces across several generations of Sharks hockey. Fans that purchase VIP tickets will have the chance to meet alumni at the VIP postgame reception.

Interactive fan experiences throughout the game will include opportunities to see some of Joe’s memorabilia and to take a photo in front of Joe Thornton branded signs.

20230225_teal_carpet006

Saturday, November 23: Jumbo Fest, #19 Retirement Ceremony, and #19 Retirement Game

Outside SAP Center (free and open to the public)

  • 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Jumbo Fest
  • 12:15- 1:30 p.m.: Teal Carpet alumni arrivals

Inside SAP Center

  • 12:45 p.m.: Sharks365 early entry doors open
  • 1 p.m.: General doors open
  • 2:30 p.m.: #19 Retirement Ceremony starts
  • 5 p.m.: Game time

Tickets: Buy Here

Arrive early to enjoy all of the festivities and to make sure you’re in your seat for a historic ceremony! Fans can join the “Jumbo Fest” taking place on Barack Obama Blvd. outside of SAP Center from 11 – 2 p.m. The Sharks will host a pre-game street rally featuring VIP Teal Carpet arrivals hosted by Danny Miller and Emily Harlan, partner booths, Sharks merchandise, food trucks, and more. Fans can take a photo with several Joe Thornton’s themed backdrops and check out some of his career highlight collages, memorabilia, and pick-up a Jumbo Joe themed beard to wear in celebration of his retirement (beards are while supplies last).

As fans head into SAP Center for the game against the Buffalo Sabres, all fans will receive a Joe Thornton “Magic Puck” that unfolds to reveal images of Joe Thornton throughout his Sharks years. Fans can also check out his uniform on display at the South Bar and enjoy specialty cocktails and food offerings all themed for Jumbo’s big night. Special edition gear and memorabilia collection commemorating the historic occasion will be available at the Sharks Pro Shop and sharksproshop.com.

The week-long festivities culminate with the most anticipated moment – the official #19 Retirement Ceremony taking place pregame. In front of a full arena of fans, family, friends, and teammates, Joe Thornton’s iconic #19 will be permanently enshrined, ensuring that his legacy will live on forever in the hearts of Sharks fans who witnessed his greatness.

The Celebration Starts Now

Follow the Sharks social media (X, Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok), sjsharks.com, and Sharks+SAP Center app for the 19 days leading to the #19 retirement ceremony, as we share content showing the many sides of Joe Thornton and his immense contribution and dedication he left on the team, the fans, the community, the City of San Jose and the sport of hockey.

From his record-breaking 2006-07 season, his amazing no-look passes, his work on screen in hilarious commercials, his generosity of his time with others, and even walking around Pittsburgh shirtless, there are countless memories to share.

You can share your own thoughts and memories on social media using #19ForeverTeal and #GreatestOfAllTeal and they could be part of the Jumbo festivities.

It’s more than a retirement ceremony — it’s a moment for the Sharks community, near and far, to come together and honor the true essence of hockey, where greatness, passion, and people come together in a celebration of a true legend.

