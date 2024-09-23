Sharks, in conjunction with the Sharks Alumni Foundation, to host 2024 Sharks Legends Game presented by SAP, featuring Joe Thornton at Tech CU Arena on Fri., Nov. 22

SJS_22-23_LegendsGame_2568x1444

The San Jose Sharks (@San Jose Sharks) announced today that the team, in conjunction with the Sharks Alumni Foundation, will host the 2024 Sharks Legends Game, presented by SAP, at Tech CU Arena on Fri., Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The game will honor Sharks legend Joe Thornton, who will be joined by many of his former teammates prior to having his #19 retired permanently retired at SAP Center at San Jose.

Sharks legends expected to attend** the weekend’s events include; Mark Bell, Rob Blake, Brian Boucher, Dan Boyle, Mike Brown, Jonathan Cheechoo, Ryane Clowe, Rob Davison, Jason Demers, Andrew Desjardins, Nils Ekman, T.J. Galiardi, Mike Grier, Micheal Haley, Scott Hannan, Dany Heatley, Kent Huskins, Patrick Marleau, Jamie McGinn, Kyle McLaren, Torrey Mitchell, Douglas Murray, Evgeni Nabokov, Scott Nichol, Scott Parker, Joe Pavelski, Tom Pederson, Mike Ricci, Patrick Rissmiller, Craig Rivet, John Scott, Alexei Semenov, Devin Setoguchi, James Sheppard, Mark Smith, Alex Stalock, Scott Thornton, Raffi Torres and Tommy Wingels.

**Participants subject to change; actual Legends game line-ups will be announced at a future date.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for purchase, which will include a premium ticket location, food throughout the game and two beverage tickets, as well as a post-game reception with the Sharks Legends at Tech CU Arena.

Sharks365, Premium & San Jose Barracuda Battery members will receive information on how to access an exclusive ticket pre-sale window beginning on Wed., Sept. 25th at 9 a.m., which includes a $10 discount with the use of their presale code (excludes VIP packages). Members can also contact their ticket sales representative. Tickets for the general public will be available beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Ticketmaster.com.

The Joe Thornton #19 retirement ceremony will take place on Sat., Nov. 23 prior to the Sharks game against the Buffalo Sabres.

More details, including ceremony timing and other special announcements, will be announced in the coming weeks.

