Game Preview: Sharks vs Wild

The Sharks host the Wild for the annual Pride Celebration Game.
When: Saturday, January 11
Time: 7 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- The Sharks are hosting their Pride Night at the Tank. The night will feature an arena-wide giveaway of a Pride-themed beanie, a Specialty Pride jersey auction, the national anthem sung by the Silicon Valley Gay Men’s Chorus, and more!
- On Friday, the Sharks fell to Utah in a close battle, with Fabian Zetterlund (1g, 0a) scoring the team's sole goal of the night.