Game Preview: Sharks vs Wild

The Sharks host the Wild for the annual Pride Celebration Game.

When: Saturday, January 11

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • The Sharks are hosting their Pride Night at the Tank. The night will feature an arena-wide giveaway of a Pride-themed beanie, a Specialty Pride jersey auction, the national anthem sung by the Silicon Valley Gay Men’s Chorus, and more!
  • On Friday, the Sharks fell to Utah in a close battle, with Fabian Zetterlund (1g, 0a) scoring the team's sole goal of the night.

