Game Preview: Sharks vs. Sabres

Live stats

The San Jose Sharks take on the Buffalo Sabres at SAP Center as they celebrate Pride.

When: Saturday, January 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

The Sharks have won three consecutive games for the first time this year. San Jose is 3-0 in games decided in overtime.