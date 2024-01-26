Game Preview: Sharks vs. Sabres

012724_PrideMatchup_2568x1444

Live stats

The San Jose Sharks take on the Buffalo Sabres at SAP Center as they celebrate Pride.

When: Saturday, January 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • The Sharks have won three consecutive games for the first time this year. San Jose is 3-0 in games decided in overtime.
  • The Sharks are hosting their Pride game that includes an all arena reversible bucket hat giveaway, specialty logo, Pride merchandise, and more!

