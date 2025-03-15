Game Preview: Sharks vs. Capitals

The Sharks host the Washington Capitals on Saturday for their Celebration of South Asian Culture.
When: Saturday, March 15
Time: 2 p.m.
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- The Sharks took down the Chicago Blackhaws 4-2 on Thursday behind a two-goal game from Collin Graf.
- Be sure to check out all the activations as part of our Celebration of South Asian Culture at SAP Center including henna, Gurus of Dance intermission performances and more!