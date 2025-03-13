Sharks to host Celebration of South Asian Culture on Saturday, March 15 at SAP Center at San Jose

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) will, once again, honor the cultural diversity of the Bay Area on Saturday, March 15 when the organization hosts its annual Celebration of South Asian Culture at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter). The Sharks will host the Washington Capitals at 2 p.m.

Tickets to the Sharks Celebration of South Asian Culture can be purchased HERE. All fans attending the game will receive a special edition beanie cap featuring this season’s Celebration of South Asian Culture logo designed by Local Color artist Suhita Shirodkar when entering SAP Center. Shirodkar, who was born in India and has lived in the Bay Area for more than 20 years, is a visual storyteller and an educator who teaches drawing from observation and travel, sketching both locally and internationally. She is the recipient of numerous grants and residencies, including a Knight Foundation Grant and a visual journalism residency with WIRED magazine. In April, the Sharks will unveil a South Asian Community Connections Mural, designed by Shirodkar.

Activities at Saturday’s game will include pregame dancing and live vocal performances by Voice of Bay Area located on the concourse above the south entrance and music played throughout the game by international bhangra, hip hop and Top 40 DJ and Music Producer DJ Heer (@DJHeerMusic). The national anthem will be performed by local 8th grade student Anushree Kamble, and dance performances during both intermissions on the ice will be performed by Gurus of Dance, a Bollywood dance, drama, and entertainment company based in Milpitas. Free henna tattoo art will be available for all fans on the concourse near the north and south entrances throughout the game.