Game Preview: Sharks Home Opener vs. Golden Knights

The San Jose Sharks open their regular season schedule Thursday, October 12 at SAP Center.

When: Thursday, October 12

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

The Sharks open the 2023-24 season slate against their rivals and defending Stanley Cup Champion, Vegas Golden Knights.

Prior to puck drop the Home Opener celebration includes a FREE food festival on Barack Obama Blvd. outside of SAP Center (between Santa Clara St. and W. St. John St.) from 4 – 7 p.m. that will include music from a local DJ, exhibit and merchandise booths from Sharks Ice and the Sharks Pro Shop, the Sharks slapshot booth, and much more.

Food and drink will be provided by local food trucks including:

Rosario's Tacos, Lizetta's Soul Food, Cookies N' Cream, Akita Sushi, Jojo's Hot Chicken, Grillzillas, The Cookout, Fire & Slice, and Twister Food Truck.

Read more information about the Home Opener.

A limited number of tickets to Sharks Opening Night are still available for purchase.