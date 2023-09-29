Sharks 2023-2024 Opening Night Festivities Information

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today plans to kick-off the 2022-23 NHL regular season at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) with Opening Night Festivities on Thursday, October 12 when the Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:30 p.m.

FOOD FESTIVAL INFORMATION

The pregame celebration includes a FREE food festival on Barack Obama Blvd. outside of SAP Center (Between Santa Clara St. and W. St. John St.) from 4 – 7 p.m. that will include music from a local DJ, exhibit and merchandise booths from Sharks Ice and the Sharks Pro Shop, the Sharks slapshot booth, and much more.

Food and drink will be provided by local food trucks including:

Rosario's Tacos, Lizetta's Soul Food, Cookies N' Cream, Akita Sushi, Jojo's Hot Chicken, Grillzillas, The Cookout, Fire & Slice, and Twister Food Truck.

LIVE MUSIC

Popular band The Flatliners, whose record label, Fat Wreck Chords, is based in San Francisco, will debut an original song that will serve as the Sharks opening song and will perform for fans at intermission! Be in your seats early so you don't miss it!

DOOR SECURITY AND BAG POLICY INFO:

A new and enhanced security screening system has been installed at SAP Center allowing fans with bags that are 5” x 9” x 2” or smaller to pass through security screening without a bags search (unless the system alerts the attendant that an additional screening is required) expediting entry into the venue and minimizing lines and wait time. The new screening system also allows bags up to 20” x 14” x 11” in size to enter SAP Center. For more information, check out SAP Center’s Bag Policy by clicking HERE or call (408) 999-5757.