Sharks Update Training Camp Roster

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Ducks Preseason 

Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC

Preseason Game 1 Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

SAN JOSE SHARKS AND SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE “SHARKS AROUND THE BAY” TOUR!

Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21

San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season

Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster

San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients

Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade

Meet the Scouts: Stephane LeBlanc

Oceans Unknown: Reese Laubach

Sharks Renew Affiliation Agreement with Wichita Thunder of the ECHL

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Kasper Halttunen

Gill's First Year as a Sharks Pup

Oceans Unknown: Ethan Cardwell

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Filip Zadina

Sharks 2023-2024 Opening Night Festivities Information

Season starts October 12 vs. Vegas with a night of food, drink, and a division rival!

20221014_canes_vs_sharks23 (1)

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today plans to kick-off the 2022-23 NHL regular season at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) with Opening Night Festivities on Thursday, October 12 when the Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:30 p.m.

FOOD FESTIVAL INFORMATION

The pregame celebration includes a FREE food festival on Barack Obama Blvd. outside of SAP Center (Between Santa Clara St. and W. St. John St.) from 4 – 7 p.m. that will include music from a local DJ, exhibit and merchandise booths from Sharks Ice and the Sharks Pro Shop, the Sharks slapshot booth, and much more.

Food and drink will be provided by local food trucks including:
Rosario's Tacos, Lizetta's Soul Food, Cookies N' Cream, Akita Sushi, Jojo's Hot Chicken, Grillzillas, The Cookout, Fire & Slice, and Twister Food Truck.

LIVE MUSIC

Popular band The Flatliners, whose record label, Fat Wreck Chords, is based in San Francisco, will debut an original song that will serve as the Sharks opening song and will perform for fans at intermission! Be in your seats early so you don't miss it!

DOOR SECURITY AND BAG POLICY INFO:

A new and enhanced security screening system has been installed at SAP Center allowing fans with bags that are 5” x 9” x 2” or smaller to pass through security screening without a bags search (unless the system alerts the attendant that an additional screening is required) expediting entry into the venue and minimizing lines and wait time. The new screening system also allows bags up to 20” x 14” x 11” in size to enter SAP Center. For more information, check out SAP Center’s Bag Policy by clicking HERE or call (408) 999-5757.

SJS_23-24_PromoGiveaway-HomeOpener_1200x628

THE GAME

Fans attending the game are encouraged to arrive early and to be in their seats for a special Opening Night pregame show that will include a Pixmob light show, on-ice projections, and more. Doors to SAP Center open at 6:15 p.m.

Aligning with the Food Festival theme, ALL ticketed fans attending the game on October 12 will receive a Sharks Schedule Apron upon entering SAP Center.

TICKETS

A limited number of tickets to Sharks Opening Night are still available for purchase HERE.

Plans for all pregame festivities are subject to change and are weather permitting. Up-to-date information will be available at www.sjsharks.com or on the Sharks+SAP Center mobile app, presented by Western Digital (sjsharks.com/app).