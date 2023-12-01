Game Preview: Sharks at Devils

120223_atNJD_2568x1444 (1)

The San Jose Sharks go back-to-back on the east coast with a tilt against the Devils in the Garden State after a tough 3-0 loss in Boston last night.

Full recap of that game can be found here: https://www.nhl.com/sharks/news/san-jose-sharks-boston-bruins-game-recap-november-30-x1398

When: Friday, December 1

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • The game marks the return of Mackenzie Blackwood, Nikita Okhotiuk, and Fabian Zetterlund after last season's Sharks-Devils trade sending Timo Meier to Jersey.
  • Meier's availability is questionable for the Devils as he is currently out of the lineup with a lower-body injury since November 14.

