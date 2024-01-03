SAN JOSE -- David Perron scored twice in the third period for the Detroit Red Wings, including the go-ahead goal with 1:30 left, in a 5-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Perron scores 2 in 3rd, rallies Red Wings past Sharks
Wins it with 1:30 left after tying it for Detroit, which hands San Jose 9th straight loss
Perron tied the game 3-3 at 10:55 of the third period on the power play with a one-timer from the left circle. He put Detroit on top 4-3 at 18:30 when his centering pass went in off Kyle Burroughs’ skate. Michael Rasmussen scored into an empty net at 19:54 for the 5-3 final.
"To score one before overtime there is huge," Detroit goalie Alex Lyon said. "You go to three on three and all of a sudden the game turns into a bit of a coin flip. So, for us to capitalize there when we had the momentum was really important."
Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Raymond had three assists for the Red Wings (18-16-4), who have won two of their past three games. Lyon made 24 saves.
"Our three most recent losses, we were literally tied 2-2 in the third in all three and found a way to lose," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "In this situation we’re 2-2, gave up the third and hung in there, and found a way to get a win in regulation. Never easy to win in this league, especially on the road. So, we'll certainly take it."
Fabian Zetterlund, Justin Bailey and Alexander Barabanov scored, and Mario Ferraro had two assists for the Sharks (9-26-3), who have lost nine straight. Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves.
"It's not quite 60 minutes yet for us," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "It's certainly a lot better but I'm tired of being 'just better.' That doesn't matter. You want to win hockey games, and right now we're not."
Sprong put the Red Wings ahead 1-0 at 6:11 of the first period with a slap shot from the point during the first power play of the game.
Zetterlund tied it 1-1 at 16:50. The goal was upheld after video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room determined there was continuous motion after the whistle had blown, which allowed the goal to count.
J.T. Compher put Detroit back ahead 2-1 at 6:07 of the second period. Teams were skating 4-on-4 when Kahkonen bobbled a wrist shot from the forward.
"It was a weird shot," Kahkonen said. "Kind of a floater, dropped a little bit. Obviously I want to have that back."
Bailey tied it 2-2 at 18:54 when he tipped Mario Ferraro's shot from the left point.
Barabanov put San Jose ahead 3-2 at 9:24 of the third period when his shot narrowly beat Lyon's glove side.
"It's frustrating, you want to win those games when we give ourselves a chance," Kahkonen said. "It's been a couple of games in a row now and we couldn't get the job done."
NOTES: The Red Wings earned their sixth third-period comeback win this season, which is tied for most in the NHL with the Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks, New York Rangers and Dallas Stars. ... It was Raymond's eight multipoint game this season. ... The Sharks are on their second losing streak of at least nine games (0-10-1 to start the season). It's the first time they've had such slumps since 1993-94.