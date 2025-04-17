Defenseman Sam Dickinson Named 2024–25 Sharks Prospect of the Year, Presented by Kaiser Permanente

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that defenseman Sam Dickinson has been named Sharks Prospect of the Year presented by Kaiser Permanente for the 2024-25 season by Sharks hockey management and staff. The award is presented annually to the player who contributes the greatest amount of success to his club and is a part of the Sharks system, not having played a NHL game.

Dickinson is the fifth winner of the award, the first defenseman chosen for the distinction, joining previous winners Will Smith (2023-24), Ethan Cardwell (2022-23), Brandon Coe (2021-22) and Thomas Bordeleau (2020-21).

Dickinson, 18, led the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in scoring with 91 points and paced the club with 62 assists while finishing one goal off the team lead. He finished second among OHL defensemen in scoring, was named the league’s Defenseman of the Month twice during the year (November and March) and Player of the Month in November. Dickinson, who set the London Knights defenseman scoring record with his 91-point output and led the OHL with a plus-64 rating, totaled 15 games with three or more points and logged a career-high six points (one goal, five assists) on Nov. 23 at Saginaw, part of a career-long, 13-game point streak that ran from Oct. 25 – Nov. 23 (8g, 22a). He was named Sharks Prospect of the Week presented by Kaiser Permanente four times over the course of the 2024-25 season, leading all Sharks prospects. Following games played April 15, Dickinson has scored 12 points (three goals, nine assists) through seven postseason games, finding the score sheet in six of seven postseason contests. He is tied for first among OHL defensemen in playoff goals, second among the group in playoff points, and is third on London in playoff scoring.

Internationally, Dickinson represented Canada at the 2025 World Junior Championship, finishing the tournament with two assists in five games.

In 2023-24, Dickinson tallied 70 points to lead London blue-liners, finishing fifth overall for the Knights in scoring and second with 52 assists. He helped London capture the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL champions, finishing the playoffs with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 18 games to tie for fourth among defensemen in postseason scoring. Dickinson was to the OHL’s Second All-Star Team at the conclusion of the season.

In 2022-23, Dickinson earned a place on the league’s All-Rookie Team after registering 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 62 games.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound native of Toronto, Ontario was selected by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft (first round, 11th overall).