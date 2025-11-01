Kurashev's 2nd goal of game lifts Sharks past Avalanche in OT

Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche (7-1-5), who won 4-2 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday and are 2-1-4 in their past seven games. Blackwood made 20 saves in his season debut; he had been sidelined after sustaining a lower-body injury in the offseason.

"I really liked our first 40 minutes,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Came out again, really good start. Had a tough time scoring a little bit. I'd say the power plays they got at the start of the third period turned the momentum for them."

Necas gave Colorado a 1-0 lead 30 seconds into the first period. He took a spinning wrist shot from the left face-off dot, and the puck deflected off San Jose defenseman Timothy Liljegren's foot and past Askarov's left pad.

Celebrini tied it 1-1 at 18:21. Tyler Toffoli fed him from the right boards, and Celebrini scored from the top of the slot with a wrist shot to the blocker side.

"That was a great play by Toffoli,” Celebrini said. “He had the eyes in the back of his head there and threw to me right in the slot. I was just walking down the slot, [and just] had to pick a spot."

Celebrini has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) during his point streak.

Kurashev gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 4:07 of the second period. Ty Dellandrea sent Kurashev in on a breakaway, and he scored with a wrist shot from the left hash marks to the far side.

"They’ve got a lot of young talent that is pretty dangerous at times,” said Blackwood, who played for the Sharks for two seasons before being traded to the Avalanche on Dec. 9. “They are on the right track, and they are going to be a good team in the future.”