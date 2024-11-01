Smith gets 1st 2 NHL goals, Sharks hold off Blackhawks for 3rd straight win

SAN JOSE- Will Smith scored his first two NHL goals to help the San Jose Sharks defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 at SAP Center on Thursday for their third straight win.
"It feels really good," Smith said. "I mean, I've been waiting for it, so it is good to see it go in."
The 19-year-old forward was the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Sharks.
"We've watched him his whole life. He can do that. We saw him have growth through his games," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "There are some things he needs to do better tonight without the puck, but for him to get rewarded with the two goals, big goals, highlight-reel goals, really the way they've scored, it's nice to see because he's worked hard to this point."
Alex Wennberg also scored for the Sharks (3-7-2). Jake Walman had an assist for his seventh point in his last three games (one goal, six assists). Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves.
"We're getting a little momentum going right now. We talked about it, just keep doing what we're doing, working hard," Wennberg said. "I don't think we played our best game, but, I mean, [we] found a way to win the game. We had great goaltending. [Smith] stepping up with two big goals."
Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Blackhawks (3-7-1). Donato has four goals in his last three games. Connor Murphy had two assists and Petr Mrazek made 26 saves.
"I think [we were] off and on our game plan," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "I thought there were times where we [were] just a little bit sloppy. There were times when we were really good in the offensive zone. Unfortunately, we just didn't get a bounce and a couple of those flurries in the o-zone."
After taking a Luke Kunin pass from the wing, Smith fired a shot over Mrazek's blocker for his first NHL goal at 6:52 of the first period to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead.
"His first goal was really nice," Richardson said. "[He] got it off his stick real quick and lots of velocity on it. I think he knew it was a matter of time when you have a guy that's that skilled and dynamic, and unfortunately, it was against us tonight."
Donato tied the game at 1-1 just 37 seconds later, scoring blocker-side on Blackwood from the slot at 7:29.
"I try and show up and do the right things and work hard. My faith has carried me a long way," Donato said. "That's what I always come back to."
Bertuzzi gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead less than a minute later, winning a net-front battle to tap in the rebound of a Murphy shot from the point at 8:19. It was the second straight game in which the Blackhawks scored two goals in under a minute (0:39 on Oct. 28).
Wennberg poked in a loose puck under Mrazek 1:30 into the second period to tie the game 2-2.
Smith scored his second of the game on the power play at 10:42 with a bar-down shot from the slot over Mrazek's blocker to give the Sharks a 3-2 lead.
"Mom and Dad," Smith said about who he would give his first goal puck to.
NOTES: Sharks center Macklin Celebrini returned to team activities for the first time since being placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 10, with a lower-body injury. The No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft has missed the last 11 games. ... Defenseman Timothy Liljegren, acquired in a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, is expected to join the Sharks for practice on Friday. He did not play against the Blackhawks.