Smith gets 1st 2 NHL goals, Sharks hold off Blackhawks for 3rd straight win

After taking a Luke Kunin pass from the wing, Smith fired a shot over Mrazek's blocker for his first NHL goal at 6:52 of the first period to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead.

"His first goal was really nice," Richardson said. "[He] got it off his stick real quick and lots of velocity on it. I think he knew it was a matter of time when you have a guy that's that skilled and dynamic, and unfortunately, it was against us tonight."

Donato tied the game at 1-1 just 37 seconds later, scoring blocker-side on Blackwood from the slot at 7:29.

"I try and show up and do the right things and work hard. My faith has carried me a long way," Donato said. "That's what I always come back to."

Bertuzzi gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead less than a minute later, winning a net-front battle to tap in the rebound of a Murphy shot from the point at 8:19. It was the second straight game in which the Blackhawks scored two goals in under a minute (0:39 on Oct. 28).

Wennberg poked in a loose puck under Mrazek 1:30 into the second period to tie the game 2-2.

Smith scored his second of the game on the power play at 10:42 with a bar-down shot from the slot over Mrazek's blocker to give the Sharks a 3-2 lead.

"Mom and Dad," Smith said about who he would give his first goal puck to.