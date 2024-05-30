CELEBR-ate at the 2024 Sharks Draft Party at SAP Center June 28

Be a part of San Jose history! For the first time in franchise history, the San Jose Sharks will pick #1 overall in the NHL Draft. The Sharks are inviting the community to CELEBR-ate the occasion together at the Sharks Draft Party at SAP Center on June 28 from 3 - 7 p.m.

The party will be hosted by Sharks personalities Danny Miller and Emily Harlan and will feature Sharks Alumni appearances, photos with the Patrick Marleau #12 Banner, a Kids Zone, DJ, S.J. Sharkie, exclusive draft merchandise, and the live draft broadcast on the scoreboard. Tickets are free and can be claimed at sjsharks.com/thefutureisteal.

Our Sharks365 members also have access to an exclusive event in the Lounge as well as tours of the Sharks locker room. Become a member today to take advantage of these opportunities. Learn more at sharks365.com.