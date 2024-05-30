CELEBR-ate at the 2024 Sharks Draft Party at SAP Center June 28

2023NHLDraft3815 (1)

Be a part of San Jose history! For the first time in franchise history, the San Jose Sharks will pick #1 overall in the NHL Draft. The Sharks are inviting the community to CELEBR-ate the occasion together at the Sharks Draft Party at SAP Center on June 28 from 3 - 7 p.m.

The party will be hosted by Sharks personalities Danny Miller and Emily Harlan and will feature Sharks Alumni appearances, photos with the Patrick Marleau #12 Banner, a Kids Zone, DJ, S.J. Sharkie, exclusive draft merchandise, and the live draft broadcast on the scoreboard. Tickets are free and can be claimed at sjsharks.com/thefutureisteal.

Our Sharks365 members also have access to an exclusive event in the Lounge as well as tours of the Sharks locker room. Become a member today to take advantage of these opportunities. Learn more at sharks365.com.

If you need any reminding, this is how excited Sharks fans were when we got the news we were picking first overall for the first time ever.

In addition to the #1 pick, the Sharks also have the #14 pick and those selections will be added to the already top three prospect pool. The Future is Teal for the team and all are welcome as Sharks Territory is a place for everyone.

20230628_draftparty18 (1)
2023NHLDraft3828 (1)
20230628_draftparty04 (1)

News Feed

San Jose Sharks Sign Center Will Smith

Scrolling Social: Sharks earn two medals at IIHF World Championship

Smith, No. 4 pick of 2023 NHL Draft, signs with Sharks

Sharks prospect Smith says Celebrini 'pretty special player'

Sharks sign defenseman Luca Cagnoni to entry-level contract

King Clancy nominee Kunin of Sharks reflects on supporting kids with diabetes

Sharks send six players to IIHF World Championship

Celebrini left lasting impression on future opponents at World Championship

Celebrini welcomes idea of helping Sharks rebuild after Draft Lottery win

Sharks win NHL Draft Lottery, No. 1 pick

Sharks win No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

Start time set for 2024 NHL Draft Lottery on May 7

2024 Sharks Draft Lottery Preview

“Summer of Teal” monthly event calendar gives Sharks fans a resource to enjoy a summer of hockey-related fun and activity

2024 NHL Draft Lottery set for May 7

Sharks General Manager Mike Grier announces organizational changes

Game Recap: Calgary 5, Sharks 1

Game Preview: Sharks at Flames