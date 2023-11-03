Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

"We have all four lines going, working hard, and it rolls other teams over and it's hard for teams to defend when rolling like that," said Hughes, the Vancouver captain. "We're going to need guys to keep [their foot] on the pedal there."

J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson each had three points for the Canucks (7-2-1), who extended their point streak to six games (5-0-1) and have won three of four. Thatcher Demko made 30 saves.

Vancouver was 4-for-5 on the power play.

"I think the power play kind of set the tone," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "We had three, four power-play goals. I think that really kind of set up the game for us. We were moving the puck well and obviously scoring some goals."